YEARS AGO IN HISTORY: WEEK OF JAN. 11

Students of the Union School, class of 1914. 1st Row: Marion Googin, Margaret Driscoll, Bertha Abbuhl, Mary Sherman, Martha Skinner, Dorothea Eggelston, Helen Goff, Finette Edwards, Marion Reidy. Second Row: Lee Wakefield, Prof. George Bailey, Harold Allard, George Rouse, (unknown), Roabert Reidy, Malcom Blakeslee, Harold Blakeslee, (unknown), Donald Webster, Merritt Fuller. 3rd Row: Robert Mulligan, James Keating, Stephen Sweetland, William C. Jones.

150 Years Ago

January 16, 1867 — James Durfee, of Fenner, formerly a soldier, having escaped the rebels, fell among the liquor sellers one day last week, and was arrested by Officer Kendall for intoxication and if default of payment of $10 fine, was committed to jail by Justice Spear, for ten days.

125 Years Ago

January 14, 1892 — The water board are making plans for the extension of a main from the new main on Burr street across the creek and up to Farnham street. A good idea. We ought to have another pipe connecting the reservoir with the village service west of the creek.

100 Years Ago

January 18, 1917 — The death of Admiral George Dewey in Washington Tuesday night recalls the incident by which the Cazenovia Public Library possesses a picture and autographed letter of the admiral. The late Mrs. Joseph R. Dewey of this place gave the naval officer a spoon which had belonged to his ancestors and for which he wrote her thanking her for her kindness and sending an autographed picture of himself. In 1900 Mrs. Dewey presented the picture and letter together with a framed pencil sketch, to the Library in honor of her husband. They now hang upon the wall of the reading room.

50 Years Ago

January 18, 1967 — Speaking of school spirit, it seems that our school is always trying to find new ways of “increasing the spirit” of Cazenovia. But school spirit isn’t something you do-it’s what you feel. And you get that feeling by becoming involved-by wanting to win, wanting to be the best. Let’s not decorate to build school spirit-let’s decorate because we HAVE school spirit!

Years Ago is compiled by Erica Barnes. She is a contributing writer for The Cazenovia Republican with a degree in history and communications from Flagler College. She compiles the column from the archives of the Cazenovia Public Library. It is written in the style of the time.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story