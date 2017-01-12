West Genny swimmers defeat Syracuse

Improving to 4-2 on the season, the West Genesee boys swim team took on the combined Syracuse City squadWednesday night in Camillus and piled up plenty of points early to get away and prevail by a 97-78 margin.

Nate Gdula was busy in the early portion of the meet, starting with the 200-yard medley relay where Gdula, paired with Matt Shoults, Zach Zaonetti and Michael Whitney, made their way to first place in one minute, 51.57 seconds.

Dominating the 50 freestyle, Gdula won in 23.15, more than a second ahead of Ryan Hagadorn (24.37 seconds) in second place. Then Gdula led a 1-2-3 sweep of the 100 butterfly as he won in 1:01.24, with Alex Shuron second in 1:04.49 and Shoults (1:06.45) getting to third place.

Hagadorn beat the field in the 100 freestyle, his time of 53.69 seconds more than three seconds clear of Syracuse’s Gage Libertore (56.95 seconds). Cameron Chao, in 2:10.55, beat out Matt Shields (2:16.38) to win the 200 freestyle. Peter Bowman claimed the diving competition with 245.7 points as Adriel Schoeck (209.55 points) was third.

Ryan McMahon, who was second (2:23.65) to Syracuse’s Trevonne Davis (2:20.59) in the 200 individual medley, rebounded by winning the 500 freestyle in 5:39.94. This was just before Shoults, Evan Tuthill, Ian Payne and Alex Searle went 1:50.72 to take first place in the 200 freestyle relay.

