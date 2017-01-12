Volunteer of the Month January 2017: Dave Pasinski – Ombudsman

Several people holding their hands in the air

By Mel Rubenstein

Contributing writer

I get leads for people to be featured in this column from many sources. As a member of the Rotary Club of Dewitt I hear many guest speakers who represent organizations that depend on volunteers to accomplish their mission. The local news on TV also reports on volunteer supported organizations. And, of course, friends and relatives are always anxious to give me their recommendations. This month’s volunteer comes from an article I read, right here, in the Eagle Bulletin issue of August 17th titled, ARISE seeks volunteers for Ombudsman program. After contacting Jeffrey Parker, coordinator of the Ombudsman program, he highly recommended Dave Pasinski for the Volunteer of the Month.

Dave Pasinski was born in Syracuse and went thru the St. John the Baptist parochial school. He attended the Wadhams Hall Seminary College in Ogdensburg, NY and graduate school at St. Bonaventure with master’s degrees in theology and divinity. He later received master’s degrees in Marriage and Family Therapy and Public Administration at Syracuse University. Pasinski was the associate pastor at the Holy Cross Church in Dewitt from 1973-1979 and then followed by nearly 4 years at the Cathedral in downtown Syracuse. He then served with Maryknoll Missioners in Bolivia and Venezuela (1982-87) and married his wife, Geri, in 1993.

Pasinski said, “In high school I was fortunate to be included in a group of 8 boys the priest chose to partake in Young Christian Students (YCS) where we learned the “Observe- Judge-Act” approach that teaches how to be effective agents of change. Another priest also taught us the value of volunteering with elderly and youth. Those few hours helped in all of my analysis of social action and volunteering efforts in the future.” And, Dave Pasinski’s record of volunteering is extensive.

When he was 17 he volunteered at the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy camp on 4th Lake in the Adirondacks. The camp is set up so that there is a counselor for each camper. He explained, “I was a ‘Unit Leader that gave me the responsibility of supervising not only the camper, but counselor as well.”

When Dave Pasinski turned 18 he took the advice of the seminary by volunteering at nursing homes and youth detention centers. He also protested against the Vietnam war. Pasinski was on the staff of Hospice of CNY first as its Director of Education and then as Chaplain for 15 years. He also taught Medical Ethics at the St. Joseph’s College of Nursing. Another board Dave is on is Unity Acres, where he also volunteers regularly. That’s not easy to do because Unity Acres is in Pulaski, NY. Since 1969 Unity Acres has been a House of Hospitality for men. Their mission is to provide a safe, caring and permanent home for men, and particularly those who have become chronically homeless due to alcohol or substance abuse, or other factors. It is the only organization of its kind in the country. It can house up to 80 men at a time. The job of the volunteers is to see that things run smoothly, and to do fundraising because the organization gets no government assistance. Pasinski says, “The problem we are facing is that our small staff is getting older and we have to bring in new people to sustain the organization.”

And yet, another board Dave Pasinski served on was the Sarah’s Guest House. Sarah’s Guest House provides lodging in a healing environment primarily for relatives and loved ones of adult patients from other regions seeking medical treatment here. It is the only residence of its kind in the Syracuse area and Dave continues to support it in various capacities. He enjoys also being on the Onondaga County Human Rights Commission, the board of Wisdom Thinkers Network, and Trustee for Fayetteville Free Library.

Dave still credits the experience of being included in the YCS program today, while volunteering for the Ombudsman Program for ARISE. The Ombudsman Program is an advocacy program that protects the health, safety, welfare, and civil rights of people living in nursing homes and adult care facilities. Certified Ombudsmen, like Dave Pasinski, advocate for residents’ rights and ensure that their unmet needs and complaints are resolved. Ombudsman are trained and certified volunteer advocates who are passionate about the well-being of people living in nursing homes or adult care facilities. They can help resolve their complaints, provide information about their rights, and advocate on their behalf for high standards of quality care.

While the ombudsman does not have any hands-on interaction with the residents, they do get to see the nurses in action. Pasinski said, “I am in awe when I see these nurses and especially nurses’ aides at work. The care and compassion they give each resident is very heart warming. You get to really appreciate what they do, and how they do it.”

Jeffrey Parker, coordinator for the Ombudsman Program says, “The volunteer is the lifeblood of the Long Term Care Ombudsman Program. Without the passion and time they commit to the program, there is no way we could really build the trust needed for the residents to feel the confidence to express their concerns regarding the critical quality of life and dignity issues that mean so much to their well-being at challenging and vulnerable time in their lives.”

When asked if he had any negative experiences while volunteering and serving on all those boards, Dave said, “Not really, except that some of the boards have trouble keeping focus and reasonable in scope of mission.”

When this interview was over, Dave excused himself and said he was headed to the Seymour School to teach 1st and 2nd graders, and then to St. Lucy’s to make soup for the casseroles. He never stops helping. Oh, one more thing. He’s volunteered for the Red Cross Disaster Action Team as a Crisis Intervention Counselor for 25 years.

However, Dave Pasinski also likes to play golf and read, and take walks with his dog.

The Pasinski’s live in Fayetteville.

To recommend someone with a stellar record of volunteering to be featured in this column contact Mel Rubenstein: mrubens2@twcny.rr.com or 682-7162.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story