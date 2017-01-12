Skaneateles wrestlers handle Onondaga

Still in a confident mood following its Jan. 14 victory in the Port Byron Invitational, the Skaneateles wrestling team found more success outside of the confines of the OHSL Liberty division.

When it went to OnondagaWednesday night, the Lakers claimed all but one of the six contested bouts and, helped by forfeits, defeated the Tigers 57-30. Following a forfeit to Joe Winkler in the 126-pound opener, Christian Daley wrestled at 132 pounds and pinned Dan Corbett just before the first period ended to go to 18-4 on the season.

Two more falls followed as Joey Brillo (138 pounds) finished off Shane Moore in 41 seconds to move to 21-1 on the season, right before Matt Goetzmann made it 22-1 on the winter when he erased a 7-4 deficit to Dalton Currie and pinned him late in the second period.

At 170 pounds, Pat Greenfield won a 10-3 decision over Jack Bailey and now was 18-2 on the season. Ian Frackelton’s 96-second fall over 195-pound opponent Ethan Arroyo improved his mark to 19-3 as Joey McIntyre, at 220 pounds, pinned Nathan Pitre in 86 seconds and moved his mark to 19-3.

James Leubner (152 pounds), Hannah Drake (99 pounds) and J.W. Simmons (106 pounds) didn’t need to wrestle, each of them earning forfeits.

Following a Saturday match against Moravia at Cornell University, Skaneateles would visit APW/Pulaski next Wednesday and then host its own invitational meet on Jan. 21, welcoming Auburn, Cato-Meridian, East Syracuse Minoa and Oneida to the Lakers’ home gym.

