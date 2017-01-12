Ripka named to state library organization

 

Adria Ripka, vice president of the board of trustees of the Salina Free Library in Mattydale, has been selected as president of the Library Trustees Association of New York State (LTA). LTA is the only statewide organization chartered to represent, assist, educate and honor public library boards and their trustees.

Ripka is a career consultant with CNY Works and works with job seekers by providing guidance on career exploration, job searches and computer training in Microsoft Office Suite. She has served on the LTA board since 2009 and received the Onondaga County Public Library Trustee of the Year Award for 2010.

