Reed rallies hoops Lakers past Solvay

If the Skaneateles boys basketball team’s season didn’t reach a low point when it dropped a last-second decision to Marcellus on Jan. 6 for its second defeat to the Mustangs in a 10-day span, it may have found the nadir in its next outing – but recovered just in time.

Mired at 3-7, the Lakers were trailing 1-8 Solvay midway through last Wednesday night’s game, only to see Jake Reed lead a third-quarter turnaround that ultimately propelled Skaneateles to a 56-46 victory over the Bearcats.

For a while, it looked like the Lakers hadn’t recovered from those Marcellus battles. A trade of baskets broke up in the second quarter when Shawn Edwards, who finished with 17 points, and Jake Dippold, who finished with 13 points, led a strong second-quarter Solvay surge.

Outscored 16-7 in that frame, Skaneateles stared at a 27-20 deficit. It did not blink, though, as Reed caught fire in the third quarter, arguably the most important eight minutes of the Lakers’ season, and propelled the hosts to a 22-8 run.

Never caught, Skaneaeles saw Reed finish with 24 points, helped a bit by Jeremy Castle, who had 10 points. Ben Delasin and Matt Neumann gained seven points apiece.

