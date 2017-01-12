NOPL news: One book, one community

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

CNY Reads, the largest “one book, one community” reading program in New York state, has announced their selection for this year’s “One Book” program for 2017 — Chris Bohjalian’s New York Times Bestseller “The Double Bind.”

In “The Double Bind,” student Laurel Estabrook encounters Bobbie Crocker while working at a homeless shelter, a man with a history of mental illness and a box of secret photos. But when Bobbie dies suddenly, Laurel embarks on an obsessive search for the truth behind the photos.

Bohjalian includes themes of mental illness, homelessness and relationships and weaves in elements and characters from F. Scott Fitzgerald’s “The Great Gatsby” to add intriguing layers to this psychological thriller.

Events are planned throughout the community that expand on the themes of the book, which include readings, book and panel discussions, film screenings and a visit from the author himself.

At the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL), the Brewerton Book Discussion Group will start by reading “The Great Gatsby” in February, with a discussion planned for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. The group will then consider “The Double Bind” in March, followed by a discussion at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 28. Both events will be held at NOPL Brewerton; all are welcome.

NOPL North Syracuse will also host a discussion of “The Double Bind” led by CNY Reads board member Diane Emmick at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22.

Anyone can participate in the One Book program by reading “The Double Bind” and joining the community conversation. For a full listing of all events that tie into this year’s selection, visit cnyreads.org.

