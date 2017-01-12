J-D/CBA swimmers handle New Hartford

In its first important meet of 2017, the Jamesville-DeWitt/CBA boys swim team went to New Hartford Wednesday night and, led by the likes of Luca Bebla and Spencer Schultz, roared to a 100-80 victory over the Spartans.

Bebla made his first impact in the 200-yard medley relay, pairing up with Jeff Gabriel, Owen Farchione and Qizhe Liu as J-D prevailed in a time of one minute, 48.87 seconds.

Then, in the 50 freestyle, Bebla would go 24.23 seconds to pull away from Farchione (24.90 seconds) for the top spot. Bebla swam in the 200 freestyle relay, where he teamed with Gabriel, Schultz and Nathan Basch to get first place in 1:37.46.

And to cap off this four-win effort, Bebla swam in the 100 breaststroke, perhaps his strongest event, and won in 1:06.95, more than four seconds ahead of New Hartford’s Nick Lemire (1:12.61) at the line.

Schultz prevailed in the 200 freestyle in 1:57.05, with Jacob Harron third in 2:08.91. Later, in the 100 butterfly, Schultz was the lone competitor to break the one-minute mark and blazed to a victory in 54.73 seconds as New Hartford’s Albert Shanke (1:00.72) was second.

Chris Bushnell went 2:14.50 to pull away and win the 200 individual medley, with Basch second in 2:33.96. Gabriel claimed victory in the 100 freestyle in 53.11 seconds, with Liu earning third place in 57.70 seconds as Basch got the win in the 500 freestyle in 5:39.43. Farchione edged Bushnell, 59.05 seconds to 59.87, in the 100 backstroke.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story