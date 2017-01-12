Fenner town board approves new fence ordinance, public comment procedure

By Jason Emerson

Editor

The Fenner Town Board approved a new fence ordinance for the town this week, and also put into effect new rules for public comments during municipal meetings.

The fence ordinance has been in the works since last September after the board received an inquiry from a town resident asking why Fenner had no such ordinance. The town board, in consultation with the town attorney, therefore crafted an ordinance in order to have one on the books and to clarify procedures for any future fence construction in the town.

“Basically, it’s just between housing properties,” said Supervisor Dave Jones. All agricultural fences are exempt because otherwise it would create an undue hardship on farmers, he said.

The new law defines what a fence is under the statute and stipulates the maximum height of fences, allowable distance from property lines, exterior aesthetics and electric fence compliance. It states that no fence — except an agricultural fence — can be built in the town without the issuance of a building permit by the town code enforcement officer. Those permits will be issued at no fee. All existing fences are grandfathered in under the new law – only new construction of fences between property lines are effected.

The full text of the fence ordinance can be read on the town’s website at townoffenner.com.

The board also created new rules to govern how residents may offer public comments during municipal meetings, namely, that anyone wishing to address the board must submit their name and the topic and general summary of their comments to the board before the meeting. The intent of this new rule is to make the process for public comments more formalized, Jones said.

The Fenner Town Board offers residents a five-minute public comment period at the end of its regular monthly meetings. Prior to the new rules, audience members would just raise their hand or speak out to make comments or ask a question.

The next meeting of the board will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, in the town office.

