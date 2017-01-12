Cazenovia town board makes municipal appointments for 2017

The Cazenovia town board made its annual municipal appointments during its Jan. 9 regular monthly meeting.

Some of the major appointments made included: Connie Sunderman as town clerk, Tim Hunt as town highway superintendent, John Langey as town attorney, Roger Cook as zoning and codes enforcement officer, Elizabeth Merrill as bookkeeper and Sarah Dennis as secretary to the town supervisor and water districts collector. Susan Wightman was reappointed as first deputy town clerk, first deputy registrar of vital statistics, planning and zoning clerk, planning board secretary and zoning board of appeals secretary.

Reappointed as chairs of the town’s municipal boards were Anastasia Urtz for planning board, Michael Palmer for Zoning Board of Appeals and Damian Vanetti for Cazenovia Area Conservation Commission.

Nine members to the town’s municipal boards were appointed or reappointed, including June Haley to a five-year term on the Board of Assessment Review; Paul Curtin, Gerald Rasmussen, Carlos Gavilondo and Damian Vanetti to two-year terms on the CACC; Anastasia Urtz to a seven-year term on the planning board; Jerry Munger and Bryan Wendel to one-year terms as alternates to the planning board; and Gene Smith to a five-year term on the ZBA.

The town board meeting schedule will remain at 7:30 p.m. the second Monday of each month, except during October and November, which will be the first Monday of the month due to state budgetary requirements; board work sessions will continue to be held the Wednesday preceding the monthly meeting day.

The town planning board will meet at 7:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month, with 7:30 p.m. the Thursday preceding to be for work sessions.

The town zoning board of appeals will meet at 7:30 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month.

Copies of the complete list of 2017 town appointments can be obtained and read at the town office and will be posted on the town website at townofcazenovia.org.

