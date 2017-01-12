Caz boys basketball quiets Hannibal

Temperamental winter weather has caused plenty of havoc with the schedules of both of Cazenovia’s varsity basketball teams.

Amid all of it, though, the boys Lakers have maintained a solid mark, and when it resumed action Wednesday night against Hannibal, it played some of its best defense of the season, not letting up until it had smothered the Warriors 65-25.

This result, combined with Cazenovia’s 59-43 win over Pulaski on Jan. 6, helped the Lakers reach the eight-win threshold needed to clinch a Section III Class B playoff berth, doing so with a month to spare.

Against Hannibal, the Cazenovia defense was nearly perfect in the first half. It didn’t allow a field goal during the first quarter, holding the Warriors to a single free throw, and was nearly as stingy in the second period, too.

Thus, despite a fairly modest attack of its own, the Lakers led 24-4 at halftime, and then doubled that point total during a 24-10 third-quarter blitz, Nate Romig leading the way as he poured in 21 points, including three 3-pointers.

Dan Kent hit four 3-pointers and Thomas Bragg connected twice beyond the arc, each of them finishing with 13 points as Hunter Kowaleski, Austin Enders and Kevin Stalder had six points apiece. On Hannibal’s side, just one player, Zach Shortslef (who had seven points), earned more than one field goal.

