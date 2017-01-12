Additional area code will be added in March

By Feb. 11, callers in the 315 area code territory will be required to dial a 10-digit number to prepare for the addition of the 680 area code. (Stock Image)

Callers will be required to enter area codes when dialing starting Feb. 11

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

Soon, the 315 area code in Central New York will not be the only area code phone owners in the area can be assigned. This means callers will be required to enter 10-digit phone numbers starting soon.

On March 11, phone providers will be able to begin assigning phone numbers with the new area code that is overlaying with the current 315 code — 680. Currently, if a caller dials a phone number without an area code, it will automatically connect to a 315 area code number. To prepare for the new 680 area code, on Feb. 11, all phone users will be required to enter 10-digit phone numbers or they will receive an error message and be asked to hang up and call again including the area code.

In July 2015, the New York State Public Service Commission approved the overlay of the 680 area code to the entire 315 code coverage area because the area has nearly exhausted the 315 area code.

The 315 area code is located within all or part of 18 counties in central New York, including: Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Fulton, Hamilton, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Ontario, Oswego, Ostego, St. Lawrence, Seneca, Wayne and Yates.

According to documents from the PSC, rather than split up the area code into several other and forcing some phone owners to change their area code a decision was made to add an additional area code, 680, in order to have the least amount of customer disruption.

“Department of Public Service staff also recommended the overlay option because it is easier to implement, less expensive, easier for customers to adapt to, and fairer to all customers. In addition, the overlay permits all existing telephone users in the region to keep their entire current phone numbers, including the 315 area code,” a press release issued July 2016 stated.

