Sponsorships available for 2017 canal-related events

The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor spans 524 miles across the full expanse of upstate New York, encompassing the Erie, Cayuga Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain canals and their historic alignments, as well as more than 230 canal communities.
The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, in partnership with the NYS Canal Corporation, is offering a limited number sponsorships up to $500 for events or festivals taking place in the National Heritage Corridor from May through November 2017. Qualifying events must promote or celebrate the distinctive historic, cultural, scenic, or recreational resources of the canal corridor.
During 2017, communities throughout the Corridor will celebrate the Bicentennial of the commencement of construction of the New York State Canal System. Event and festival proposals that significantly acknowledge the canal’s 200th anniversary will be given priority consideration.
Applications are due by Feb. 17, 2017.
For details and an application, visit eriecanalway.org.
The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor spans 524 miles across the full expanse of upstate New York, encompassing the Erie, Cayuga Seneca, Oswego, and Champlain canals and their historic alignments, as well as more than 230 canal communities. Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Commission and the Erie Canalway Heritage Fund work in partnership to preserve our extraordinary heritage, to promote the Corridor as a world class tourism destination, and to foster vibrant communities connected by the waterway.
The New York State Canal Corporation, a subsidiary of the New York Power Authority, oversees the operation and promotion of the New York State Canal System. The Canal Corporation’s mission is to transform the Canal System into a world class recreation way and inland commercial waterway, and to foster recreation, tourism and economic development while preserving the natural environment and cultural heritage of the canal. For more information on the New York State Canal System and the Canal Corporation, please visit canals.ny.gov.
