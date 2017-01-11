MOST adds day camp during February break

The MOST will offer its first February break day camp, called Expedition MOST, from Feb. 20 to 24, 2017.

The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology has answered parental demand by offering its first February break day camp, called Expedition MOST. Children ages 6 to 12 can spend their vacation learning about everything from nanotechnology to the vast universe.

Every day, museum educators will help campers explore a different STEM topic by taking an expedition to a different part of the MOST. Their day will be filled with games, science experiments, and even explosions.

The camp runs 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 20 to 24, 2017. The MOST will provide a healthy morning snack, but campers must bring a lunch that doesn’t need to be refrigerated or microwaved.

The camp costs $250 for MOST members and $280 for nonmembers, but additional children from the same family are half price. The registration deadline is Feb. 10 and space is limited, so interested parents should sign up soon.

You can register online at the MOST’s website, most.org/learn/vacation-camps. You can download a letter for parents and the registration packet at the site. Return the registration materials with a $50 deposit by Feb. 10 to keep a space for your child. The balance of the fee is due before the start of camp.

For more information, contact Cynthia Waibel via email at cwaibel@most.org or phone at 315-425-9068 x2141.

About the MOST

The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology is a hands-on science and technology museum for people of all ages. Our vision is to be the pre-eminent science and technology center, inspiring all generations through hands-on education and entertainment.

The MOST is regularly open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. We are open on Mondays and Tuesdays for holidays and local school vacations. For hours and pricing information, visit most.org or call 315-425-9068.

