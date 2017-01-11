Margaret B. Hall

Margaret B. Peggy Hennessy Hall, of North Syracuse, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Born Nov. 27, 1921, to the late John and Margaret Cuddy Hennessy, she was also predeceased by her brother, John Bud Hennessy. Her husband of 64 years, Richard E. Hall predeceased her on Nov. 30, 2009. They were married at Camp Pendleton on June 27, 1945.

A graduate of North High School and of Central City Business Institute, she had worked for Crucible Steel Company (Halcomb Steel) and the Prosperity Company.

Mrs. Hall was a former member of the 9-Hole Golf League at Lake Shore Yacht and Country Club and of American Legion Post 1297 Auxiliary.

Surviving are her sons, Richard D. Hall and John M. (Susan) Hall; grandson, Brian R. (Sarah) Hall; great grandchildren, Andrew R. and Emily Hall; a sister, Ann Lamb and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be at Fergerson Funeral Home with burial in North Syracuse Cemetery.

Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

