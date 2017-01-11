 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Margaret B. Hall

Jan 11, 2017 Obituaries, Star Review

Margaret B. Peggy Hennessy Hall, of North Syracuse, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017. Born Nov. 27, 1921, to the late John and Margaret Cuddy Hennessy, she was also predeceased by her brother, John Bud Hennessy. Her husband of 64 years, Richard E. Hall predeceased her on Nov. 30, 2009. They were married at Camp Pendleton on June 27, 1945.
A graduate of North High School and of Central City Business Institute, she had worked for Crucible Steel Company (Halcomb Steel) and the Prosperity Company.
Mrs. Hall was a former member of the 9-Hole Golf League at Lake Shore Yacht and Country Club and of American Legion Post 1297 Auxiliary.
Surviving are her sons, Richard D. Hall and John M. (Susan) Hall; grandson, Brian R. (Sarah) Hall; great grandchildren, Andrew R. and Emily Hall; a sister, Ann Lamb and several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be at Fergerson Funeral Home with burial in North Syracuse Cemetery.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

Comment on this Story

Cazenovia Baseball Softball Association to use RecDesk for registration

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls lacrosse girls soccer history J-D J-E letter liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Softball Solvay track and field van buren volleyball West Genesee Westhill