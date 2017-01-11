Library focus: What’s all the ‘Hoopla’?

By Nancy Howe

Public Relations/Outreach Librarian

We are excited to announce Hoopla Digital: a new digital media service that allows access to nearly half a million titles, from six different formats: movies, TV, music albums, audiobooks, e-books and comics and graphic novels.

As of Jan. 1, patrons who either live in the Baldwinsville Central School District or obtained their library card at Baldwinsville Public Library will have access to this latest service.

Using your library card, you can borrow up to four titles each month. Borrowed content may be downloaded and accessed offline, or content may be enjoyed while connected to the internet by streaming.

It is easy to use and provides instant access to any titles you want. There are no holds so you never have to wait. Simply search the OCPL catalog for a title or subject. Any Hoopla items that are available will appear within the search results.

To register for and enjoy Hoopla Digital for free with your library card, please download the Hoopla Digital app from the Apple or Google Play store on your mobile device.

If you wish to use a computer, go to hoopladigital.com/home.

For more information or should you have questions, feel free to talk to any of our librarians or call us at 635-5631.

Launchpads are here

Launchpads are durable pre-loaded tablets with educational apps for all ages. They’re available at BPL and you can borrow them (that’s right, you can take these home!) for three weeks at a time. Children’s tablets are themed to different age levels and interests. Topics include dinosaurs, the solar system as well as trains, planes and automobiles!

But hold on … the fun isn’t just for kids. We’ve also purchased several Launchpads for adults. There are SAT and ACT study tablets as well as tablets with information about small business, learning foreign languages and even one for playing Sudoku.

Launchpads for kids are located in the Children’s Area near the dollhouse and the tablets for the big kids are on display opposite the Circulation Desk.

