Health department: Flu is widespread in Onondaga County

Influenza activity is widespread in Onondaga County, with the number of local flu cases rising significantly in the past couple of weeks. The county currently has 124 cases of flu reported as of Jan. 8, 2017.

The flu is a respiratory infection that causes fever, aches, and coughing. It is easily spread from one person to another by cough droplets or by direct contact with someone who has the flu. The flu is contagious one day before symptoms appear until 24 hours after fever is gone.

The current prevalent circulating virus is flu A H3, a strain which is included in this year’s vaccine.

Onondaga County Health Commissioner Indu Gupta strongly urges county residents to take steps to protect themselves and others against the flu:

1. Practice precautions to stop the spread of flu infection: If you are sick, stay home until you are free of fever for at least one day. Practice social distancing, cover your cough and sneeze, and wash your hands often with soap and water.

2. Contact your healthcare provider immediately if you think you have the flu and are at high risk to develop severe complications such as chronic lung disease, asthma, diabetes, or if you are obese or pregnant.

3. Prevent the flu by getting vaccinated: Anyone 6 months and older should get a flu shot. Getting the flu shot is one of the most important ways to protect against influenza. It’s not too late to get your flu vaccine. Please contact your healthcare provider if you have not received a flu shot.

The Onondaga County Health Department also provides free flu shots for uninsured and underinsured Onondaga County residents every Wednesday from 9 a.m. noon in room 30 of the John H. Mulroy Civic Center. Call 315- 435-2000 for more information.

For weekly flu data updates, visit ongov.net/health/fluandpneumonia.html.

