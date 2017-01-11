From the Assembly: New laws protect Central New Yorkers’ health

Central New Yorkers are no strangers to hard work. We know we get the most done when we roll up our sleeves and work together. These are the values I’m proud to represent and embody in Albany. And, with this attitude, I was able to make significant progress in protecting our health and quality of life. I helped pass several key pieces of legislation, which took effect as we rang in the new year.

The youngest members of our community are often the most vulnerable. That’s why I worked to expand access to health care for all kids in New York. Newborns can now be insured, even retroactively, from the moment they are born through Child Health Plus. This will lift a huge weight off the shoulders of many local families who might have had to forgo doctor visits because of costs. Every child deserves to start life with proper medical attention. This legislation allows us, as a community, to ensure our children are well cared-for.

That said, it’s not just our children who are in need of our care. We have been devastated by the heroin epidemic here in Central New York. In Onondaga County, drug abuse deaths have continually increased in recent years. We’ve lost too many friends, neighbors and loved ones to addiction. Through my work on the Committee on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, we passed several important measures to help victims of heroin and opioid addiction by removing barriers to timely care.

For starters, insurance companies are now required to provide coverage for a five-day supply of medications for the treatment of a substance abuse disorder without prior authorization. They also must cover lifesaving Narcan, which can help treat an overdose. Further, insurance companies also must cover at least 14 days of inpatient services for the treatment of substance dependence without prior authorization. The patient won’t have to pay for these services, because if you’re working toward recovery, cost shouldn’t stand in your way.

We also made progress fighting against the stigma that makes it difficult for those struggling with addiction to receive medication-assisted treatment. I helped pass a law that requires alcoholism and substance abuse counselors to complete training in medication-assisted treatment. By opening up access to services and treatment options, we can save lives and combat the heroin epidemic.

We’ve made progress, but there’s more to be done. I’ll continue to be your voice in Albany. By working together, we can protect the health, values and well-being of Central New York. Please let me know if you have any questions or concerns by contacting me at StirpeA@nyassembly.gov or at 452-1115.

