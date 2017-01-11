 

CRIS CORNER: A Conversation about life

Jan 11, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Seniors

Submitted by members of CRIS

Community Resources for Independent Seniors

 This is an invitation to start talking about that which will happen to all of us and that none of us talk about.

Oh, we think about death now and then, and if we’re smart and responsible, we’ve drawn up wills, assigned power of attorney and designated health proxies. Perhaps we’ve heard talks, attended workshops and read articles by experts on death and dying. We may have been caretakers of dying relatives and friends.

But let’s get personal: When was the last time you sat with your family or with a group of friends and talked honestly and openly about your own death?

So, let’s start talking about the hidden hopes and fears related to death and dying. Join us for a series of lectures and conversation this winter at the Cazenovia Public Library, brought to you by your friends and neighbors at CRIS (Community Resources for Independent Seniors).

The series begins Tuesday, Jan. 24, with a presentation by Dr. Joel Potash, who will help us understand “How to Get the Dialogue Started.”

Dr. Potash practiced family medicine in Cazenovia from 1966 to 1975 and yes, he made house calls. He is professor emeritus of the Center for Bioethics and Humanities at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, and sits on the hospital ethics committee. He was director of the Family Practice Residency program at St. Joseph’s Hospital and medical director of Hospice of CNY.

The talk will begin at 7 p.m., Jan. 24 in the community room of the library. The program is free and open to all. For more information about the series, contact CRIS at 3655-5743 or email director@callcris.org.

More in this category

