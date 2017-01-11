CHAMBER CHAT: Caz chamber of commerce to offer new 5K run this spring

By GCACC staff

Many people ask us, “What does the Chamber do?” so we are going to write a monthly column highlighting chamber-related news, updates and events in order to let the community know some of the things we do.

A group of our board members has been busy at work planning an exciting new event for the spring — The Fool’s Food Truck 5K, which will be held in April. This inaugural event will be a unique combination of food, fun and fitness for Cazenovia’s community, as well as for any visitors from the surrounding area. Though this is a 5K run, we are encouraging non-runners to come enjoy our fabulous array of food trucks and the beautiful Cazenovia springtime scenery. Details regarding this event can be found on the Chamber website at Cazenovia.com.

Speaking of the website, the Chamber is currently working to revamp its online presence and, while the website will remain functional throughout the construction process, we would like to advise visitors that it may be a little “rough around the edges” until the end of February when website design will hopefully be complete.

We urge everyone to check out the website while it undergoes changes. We are excited about this new endeavor and look forward to the completion of this project.

The Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors meets the first Wednesday of every month to discuss upcoming sponsored events the chamber and/or its committees are hosting including the annual Ladies and Men’s Nights Out, the Farmers Market, 4th of July Sidewalk Sales, Fall Festival and Christmas Walk. We also find ways to welcome new businesses into the community.

For more details regarding upcoming activities, check out our website or our monthly newsletter.

