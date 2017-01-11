Cazenovia Baseball Softball Association to use RecDesk for registration

The Cazenovia Baseball Softball Association (CBSA) met with the administrators of Cazenovia RecDesk recently to plan the organization’s use of the new online platform to register participants for the 2017 baseball/softball season.

Cazenovia RecDesk (cazenovia.recdesk.com) allows area residents to learn about and register for a variety of local recreational opportunities and community activities through a single online portal. The “virtual community center” was developed through collaboration between the Town of Cazenovia, Village of Cazenovia, Joint Youth Recreation Program, Project CAFÉ, Common Grounds, the Cazenovia Area Community Development Association (CACDA) and interested community members.

“We are excited to have CBSA serve as the lead organization to transition its registration process to RecDesk,” said RecDesk Communication Director Kelli Johnson. “Their executive board recognizes that streamlining the tasks associated with registration will have many benefits for their all-volunteer association, as well as the parents of players.”

Cazenovia Joint Youth Recreation Director Elizabeth Digiacomo beta-tested the RecDesk platform last summer and will assist CBSA through the new registration process.

“CBSA’s migration to RecDesk will serve as a model for other leagues, several of whom are currently discussing the transition for their organizations as well,” Digiacomo said. “The online payment system will facilitate registration for the organization’s treasurer and parents.”

Prior to opening registration for the 2017 season, community members who anticipate registering a player for CBSA, or any other leagues moving to the RecDesk platform, are encouraged to a create profile for family members at cazenovia.recdesk.com/Community/Member/Signup. After creating an account, RecDesk members will be able to register for many other events and programs via the website on an ongoing basis.

For more information about RecDesk, contact Kelli Johnson at commongroundscaz@gmail.com.

Organizations can request to add activities to the site, sign up to receive monthly reminders to submit information, and receive training tailored to the particular needs of the organization.

