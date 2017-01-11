 

Bridgeport man charged with raping a child

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that sheriff’s detectives have charged a Bridgeport man with allegedly raping a child.

Paul Meeks Jr.

Paul Meeks Jr., 22, of MacArthur Boulevard, Bridgeport, was charged Jan. 10 with rape in the first degree, criminal sex act in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the allegations that he engaged in sexual intercourse with a child less than 13 years of age.

The incident, which took place over the past two months at a residence in the village of Baldwinsville, was reported by the victim’s parent to the Baldwinsville Police Department, who notified sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Abused Persons Unit.

Detectives say Meeks was a family friend of the victim.

He was arraigned Jan. 10 in the Village of Baldwinsville Court before Judge Bryant who remanded Meeks to the Onondaga County Justice Center in lieu of bail set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond. Meeks is scheduled to reappear in the Village of Baldwinsville Court on Jan. 13.

