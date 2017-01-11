ACR Health benefit Sled for RED takes place Feb. 11

Expect competition on the slopes and under the tent as ACR Health expands its seventh annual Sled for RED Cardboard Sledding Derby to include a competition for CNY’s Best Wintery Drink at Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center in Fayetteville on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.

The competition pits area bars and restaurants in a contest to design CNY’s Best Wintry Drink. Contestants pay $250 registration fee and supply their own materials. Sled for RED participants sip, then vote for their favorite drink. The winner will walk away with the award and a sponsored night at their business for the top Sled team.

Each Sled Team must fundraise a minimum $250 to enter Sled for RED. Teams receive five complimentary event tickets and can use only regular cardboard, tape, and paint to construct the sled. The Cheer Team for each sled can be an unlimited number and can help raise extra money (the bigger the better!). Awards are given for the loudest cheer team, the fastest sled, the slowest sled, the highest fundraiser, the best decorated sled, and the best team costume.

Registration begins at 4 p.m. The Cardboard Sledding Derby begins promptly at 5:00 p.m., followed by the Competition for CNY’s Best Wintery Drink and food and beverage sampling inside the Century Heated Tent and a tubing party on the slopes.

The tubing party is $15 per person. Participants can enjoy the competitions without sledding too. The fee to attend the hot chocolate, food, beer and wine sampling is $10 per person; $5 for age 10 and younger.

All money raised will support ACR Health’s youth prevention programs and emergency client needs. For more information or to register, call 800-475-2430 or go to ACRHealth.org.

