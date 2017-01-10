Silverwood Clarinet Choir to perform ‘Music – Uniting the World’ Jan. 23

Founded in 2006, the Silverwood Clarinet Choir is a professional clarinet group that consists of E-flat sopranino clarinets, B-flat clarinets, alto clarinet, basset horn, bass clarinets and contrabass clarinet.

The Silverwood Clarinet Choir, conducted by Travis Newton, will perform “Music – Uniting the World,” a free concert of pieces composed and arranged by musicians from around the world, at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, as part of the Goldenberg Series at Temple Concord, 910 Madison St., Syracuse.

This common medium of music has been sent to Silverwood from Australia, Japan, Iceland, Finland, Romania, France, Belgium, Peru, England, Italy, Canada and the United States.

Guest conductor Travis Newton is an assistant professor at Le Moyne College and has guest conducted the Syracuse Symphony, Symphoria and more than 500 Broadway musicals across the U.S. and Canada.

Guest trumpet soloist Ron Stewart has performed at Tanglewood, Glimmerglass Opera, with the Syracuse Symphony Orchestra and many others.

Basset horn soloist Kathleen Freer is the founding member and artistic director of the Silverwood Clarinet Choir and has played professionally in Chicago, Cincinnati and Syracuse.

The Silverwood Clarinet Choir was founded in 2006 and is an exciting professional clarinet group that encompasses all the voices of a true choir. The choir consists of E-flat sopranino clarinets, B-flat clarinets, alto clarinet, basset horn, bass clarinets and contrabass clarinet. The creative group performs original compositions as well as arrangements of well-known pieces — music in all styles and from around the world. The ensemble plays music that is both entertaining and challenging throughout the Central New York area. For more information, visit silverwoodclarinet.com.

