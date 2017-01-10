 

LETTER: Cazenovia a community to fondly remember

Jan 10, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Your Opinion

To the editor:

Christina Vaughn Putnam (Cazenovia High School Class of 1963) and I (Cazenovia High School Class of 1961) were co-organizers of the first multi-class reunion/picnic held at Lakeside Park last June 25. During the week we spent in Cazenovia, we rediscovered a mutual love for our hometown after a long absence; both of us live in North Carolina now. I’m certain a fair number of former residents living long distances away still maintain a positive interest in the village.

We continue to hope that Cazenovia will be both the community we fondly remember while also finding the wisdom to adjust to healthy growth in order to prosper. Past generations had to find the ways to do this even since the founding took place.

We look forward to our return visit when the next multi-class reunion takes place during 2018.

Michael Barth

Hendersonville, N.C.

