Great Decisions discussion group returns for 2017

The public is invited to participate in “Great Decisions 2017,” a discussion group about U.S. foreign policy, sponsored by the Cazenovia League of Women Voters, at the Cazenovia Public Library, starting Thursday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. in the Cazenovia Public Library reference room.

The group will meet for eight weeks on Thursdays through February and March.

The Foreign Policy Association publishes “Great Decisions 2017” Briefing Booklets for the discussion at a cost of $25 (plus shipping and handling).

The eight topics for discussion are: The Future of Europe; Trade and Politics; Conflict in the South China Sea; Saudi Arabia in Transition; U.S. Foreign Policy and Petroleum; Latin America’s Political Pendulum; Prospects for Afghanistan and Pakistan; Nuclear Security.

For more detailed information go to fpa.org/great_decisions. Registration required by Jan. 23. Call or text Wendy Taylor at 440-411 or email wentaylor1@aol.com.

