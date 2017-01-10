From the supervisor’s office: Winter reminders for Salina residents

Town of Salina

By Mark A. Nicotra

Salina Supervisor

Now that winter is actually here, I would like to remind town of Salina residents of a few seasonal concerns.

Superior Waste Removal (Salina’s new yard waste contractor) will continue to pick up Christmas trees until Jan. 29, on your scheduled trash pick-up day. Trees left out after this period will be picked up after March 15 when yard waste pick-up resumes.

During the winter months, snow removal is the number one priority of our highway department employees. There are a few things that our residents can do to help out. When clearing driveways of snow, please keep in mind that it is illegal to plow or blow snow into the road; this applies to all town, county and state roads. If you have hired a plow contractor to clear your driveway, please inform your plow driver of this policy, as they may be ticketed if they are found to be in violation. Also, property owners who have a sidewalk in front of their home or business should be aware that they are responsible for clearing snow from the sidewalk on their own property. Many residents, including children walking to school, use the sidewalks to get around, so it is important to keep them clear.

In addition, restrictions for on-street parking continue through the remainder of the winter months. From Nov. 15 to April 15 each year, on-street parking is prohibited from midnight to 8 a.m. daily to allow plow drivers to clear snow from the streets during overnight hours. Cars parked on the street during these hours may be ticketed.

Also, if your house is near a fire hydrant, do yourself and your neighbors a favor by keeping it clear of snow. Every second counts, and this will be extremely helpful to your local fire departments.

The last day to pay your 2017 property tax bill (without penalty) is Tuesday, Jan. 31. The receiver of taxes’ office is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There will be extended hours from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. No credit cards will be accepted this season. We are working on accepting credit, debit and online payments in the future. If you have not received your 2017 property tax bill or have any other questions regarding the payment of your taxes, contact Receiver of Taxes Alicia MacCollum at 451-0840.

As always, the town of Salina website can explain some of these issues in more detail. It is also a great resource for our residents. You can find us online at salina.ny.us. You can also look us up on twitter (@townofsalina), Facebook (townofsalina) and Instagram (townofsalina). Please know that I am always available if you have questions or concerns on these and other topics. You may stop by my office, call me at 457-6661 or email me at supervisor@salina.ny.us.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story