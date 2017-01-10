ESM fourth-grader receives village proclamation for fundraising efforts

Eight-year-old Luke Liedka stands with his parents Kim and Danny after receiving a proclamation from the village of East Syracuse declaring Jan. 6, 2017 as “Luke Liedka Appreciation Day” for his efforts in raising money following a robbery at the local American Legion. (Hayleigh Gowans)

Students present East Syracuse Legion with proceeds from coin drive effort

By Hayleigh Gowans

Staff Writer

On Jan. 6, East Syracuse resident Luke Liedka was awarded a proclamation from the village of East Syracuse for his efforts in collecting money to replace the $2,500 that the East Syracuse American Legion Post 359 and to install a new security system for their building.

“The village likes to take the opportunity to recognize those who go above and beyond serving their community,” said East Syracuse Mayor Robert Tackman, who issued a proclamation to Liedka, who is 8-years-old, at the weekly school assembly at East Syracuse Elementary on Jan. 6. “It’s important to recognize these people and show that when the community works together, we can do great things.”

Tackman declared Jan. 6, 2017 as “Luke Liedka Appreciation Day” in the village.

“It felt really good to get the proclamation,” said Liedka.

On Sept. 8, 2016, the East Syracuse Legion Arthur Butler Post 359 on West Manlius Street was robbed by two armed men. On Sept. 12, junior Legion member Liedka set up a GoFundMe to received donations to pay back the funds lost and to help pay for a new security system to be installed. Liedka was able to raise nearly $4,000 to recoup the funds and a new security system has been installed.

“Veterans are our heroes. I wanted to help them out in any way I could,” said Liedka.

After Liedka’s classmates at ESE heard of this fundraiser, they wanted to get involved, said fourth grade teacher Diane Foley. During the month of November, which includes Veteran’s Day, students organized a school-wide coin drive with a goal to raised $150 to donate to the Legion Post 359. They also made cards to send to the Legion, and created a Veteran’s Day bulletin board in honor and in memory of veterans who have impacted their lives.

“We are very proud of our students at ESE for their dedication to our fourth grade service project, and for supporting the East Syracuse American Legion,” said Foley. “We are all proud to support all veteran who have and continue to serve our country.”

In the end, students in the school raised a total of $158.18, which was presented at the Jan. 6 assembly.

“We are so grateful to get this support,” said Lieutenant Diane Greenpope, chaplain of American Legion Post 359. “When we lost that money, it made it harder for us to be able to provide our events and services to the community.

Greenpope said the legion hosts several community events such as Breakfast with Santa and Bingo, and also provides support to local non-profits and scholarships for high school students.

“It chokes me up to see my own kid have this passion for helping others,” said Liedka’s mother Kim. “It shows that as parents, we’re doing something right.”

Liedka’s father Danny said his son has shown an interest in serving his community on several occasions in the past, and has worked and will continue to work to improve Veterans Park in East Syracuse.

“I’m just so proud of him and the decisions he has made to help our veterans. He’s been doing projects to help veterans since he was six. It’s incredible,” said Danny. “He loves history and he knows veterans are the heroes of our county. “

