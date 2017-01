Eleanor Edwards, 100

Born on March 13, 1916, Eleanor Edwards (nee Hoffman) passed away peacefully on Dec. 12, 2016. Aged 100 years.

Dearly loved daughter of Allie J Hoffman and Elizabeth Hoffman (nee Geiger); treasured sister of Robert, Norwin, Betty and Richard (all deceased) and sister-in-law of Helen; cherished aunt of Karl, Ann and Wayne (Skaneateles), Stevie (Virginia) and Deborah, Gregory, Peter, Mark and Bruce (New Zealand) and their partners. A very special friend to many, Eleanor will be remembered as a kind, selfless person, who will be sadly missed.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at St. James Episcopal Church, Skaneateles.

