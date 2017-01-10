Cody nominated to replace Rapp

Former DeFrancisco staffer sworn in Jan. 10

By Sarah Hall

Editor

Republican Debra Cody has been nominated to replace retired Fifth District Legislator Kathy Rapp.

Cody was chosen by Republican Committee members from the Fifth District, which includes portions of the towns of Salina, DeWitt and Cicero and part of the city of Syracuse.

“I would like to congratulate Deb Cody on her nomination for the Fifth District Legislative seat,” said Salina Republican Committee Chair Bill Tassone in an email. “Deb has worked very hard as a committee person for many years helping all those running for office. Her knowledge of government will be a great asset to the county legislature. She has worked hard for this nomination and deserves our support.”

Cody, a “longtime Republican committee member,” according to a release from Onondaga County Republican Committee Chair Tom Dadey, is currently director of constituent services for State Sen. John A. DeFrancisco.

Tassone said two other candidates submitted their names for consideration: former Salina Second Ward Councilor Tom Saya, who Tassone said had “other commitments,” and current Salina Fourth Ward Councilor Mike DelVecchio.

“I think Mike just loves his position in the fourth ward,” Tassone said.

He said Cody was chosen unanimously based on her “knowledge, dedication and hard work.”

“Deb worked very hard for the nomination, as she has done with everything she has been involved in,” Tassone said. “She will fit in the fifth district very well, as it is diverse in its makeup.”

Cody was sworn in Tuesday morning at the Onondaga County Clerk’s Office.

Rapp retired Dec. 31.

