C-NS Optimist Club announces scholarship opportunities

The Cicero-North Syracuse Optimist Club has announced two scholarship opportunities for students in the North Syracuse Central School District.

The Optimist International Essay Contest topic for the 2016-17 school year is: “Chasing Optimism in the Face of Challenges.”

This contest is open to students under the age of 18 as of Oct. 1, 2016, who have not graduated from high school. Contestants must compose an original essay. Submission deadline is Jan. 31.

The second contest is the Optimist International Oratorical Contest. The topic this year is: “What the World Gains from Optimism.”

This contest is also open to students under the age of 18. There is no minimum age. Each contestant shall prepare his or her own speech. The contest will be held at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the North Syracuse District Office Building on Taft Road.

Winners in both contests have the opportunity to earn a $2,500 scholarship. For an application and contest rules, visit cnsoptimist.com.

