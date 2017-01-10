 

Anne Marie Ayotte, 61

Jan 10, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Obituaries

Anne Marie Ayotte, 61,  of Baldwinsville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.
Surviving: her husband of 26 years, David F. Ayotte; her children: Jaime Leader, Lori Falso, Kelli Battles, Jaime Ayotte and Alex Martinelli; her sisters: Debbie (Jim) Sochia, Kathy (Craig) Withers, Shelly (Rick) Pitcher and Donna Baker; a brother: Ed Trou esdale; and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Baldwinsville Meals On Wheels. Gates Funeral Home Inc. Compassionate Care had arrangements.

