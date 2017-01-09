Marcellus native joins New Mexico State Senate

Marcellus native elected to New Mexico State Senate

By Jason Gabak

Editor

Growing up in Marcellus in the 1950s was a good experience for Bill Tallman.

He recalls being a paperboy and getting to know the people long his route, as well as making friends who he is still in contact with today.

“I still keep in touch with a few friends,” Tallman said. “I talk to Jimmy McNally who is a retired school teacher and Jimmy Quinn. Marcellus was a great place to grow up. It was a good place; we never locked our doors back then. Everybody knew everyone and it really was a great place to live.”

Tallman, the son of a high school physics and chemistry teacher, would go on to earn his bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University where he studied political science along with history and economics.

While at SU, Tallman met his wife, Becky, with whom he has two children and three grandchildren.

After getting married, Tallman and his wife made the first of what would prove to be many moves in their lives around career opportunities.

The young couple moved to Cincinnati, where his wife took a position overseeing a women’s dormitory at the University of Cincinnati.

The couple lived in the dorm and Tallman recalled this made for a hectic living situation.

But this was also an exciting time to be in the city.

“It was the first year the Bangles were playing,” Tallman said. “They didn’t have a stadium yet and they played at the university. It would be packed on Sundays. Sunday afternoons were very exciting. It was a lot of fun.”

Tallman would go on to earn his mater’s degree in public administration from the University of Cincinnati.

Tallman and his wife would go on to spend time in various cities across the country.

Tallman had a lengthy career as a city manager, serving in Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Connecticut.

Tallman said he spent his career managing city employees, overseeing infrastructure projects and working with businesses to encourage growth.

Tallman moved to New Mexico in 2006 to be closer to his daughter.

At this time Tallman believed he was probably at a point where it was time to retire.

“At my age I didn’t think there were going to be a lot job offers,” Tallman said. “But I applied for a position as Santa Fe city manager. It came down to me and another person and the other person got the job. But they offered me a deputy city manager position. That was really my last full time job.”

Throughout his career, Tallman said he was active in the community, serving in numerous volunteer capacities wherever he was working including, the Roadrunner Food Bank, Board of Directors Mid-Region (NM) Council of Governments, Public Involvement Committee NM Aging & Long Term Services Department and the Volunteer Ombudsman Academy Hills Neighborhood Association.

But for a person like Tallman retirement isn’t necessarily the easiest thing to do.

Tallman is a person, whether he is working or volunteering, who thrives when he has a project.

“I had an administrative assistant who said she couldn’t see me really retiring at any age,” Tallman said.

Given this drive, his professional experience in leadership and local government and the support of many people, Tallman decided to run for New Mexico State Senate, winning the seat in the fall election.

“There really aren’t that many people my age who run for office,” Tallman said. “There are people my age, but they have been here for 10 to 20 years. But there aren’t many who are here for the first time.”

Tallman said he has been getting acclimated to his new position.

“We had a two day orientation,” Tallman said. “There are a lot of people here to help with the transition. We have a legislative education committee and they are here to help us get ready.”

Tallman said he is focused on education, job creation and healthcare.

“It is important to pick a few issues,” Tallman said. “Some people have too many issues and get bogged down. It is important to be able to focus on a few key issues.”

Tallman said he is eager to get to work in the new year.

“I’m excited,” Tallman said. “I’m excited to get to work.”

