Local woman wins big at Tops

Skaneateles Falls woman wins big at Elbridge Tops

By Jason Gabak

Editor

Jennifer Sherman of Skaneateles Falls, like many other people, said she often takes the time to make a donation when she can to local charities when she can.

She said efforts involving children are particularly important to her.

“Whenever I can I try to make a donation,” Sherman said. “I always make donations to St. Jude’s. I feel it is important to give to the fight against cancer, especially when children are involved. I feel it is important to help where you can.”

Sherman, who regularly shops at the Tops in Elbridge, said she was more than happy to make a donation when she was checking out and was asked to give $1 that will go to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital.

After making her donation, Sherman said she didn’t give it any thought that her $1 donation would come back to her many times over.

Sherman was selected as the winner of $5,200 in Tops gift cards.

“I had no idea,” Sherman said. “I came home from work one day and I got the call that I had won. I’m still processing it honestly. It is amazing, a wonderful thing to have happen.”

According to Kathy Romanowski, a public and media relations specialist with Tops said this effort to raise funds for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital is in its sixth year.

“Customers are asked if they wish to participate when they cash out by making a $1 donation to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital,” Romanowski said. “They are then put into a drawing to win the prize. This year the campaign has raised over $29,000 for the hospital. In six years it has raised over $120,000 in total.”

For Sherman her donation was just following suit with what she would normally do in an effort to support a charitable cause she said she believes in.

She said she never gave the idea of winning anything a thought.

But the prize was well timed.

With the holidays, a little extra always goes along way.

“I am grateful,” Sherman said. “I was able to give some to my kids and with the holidays and dinners they have come in handy to have to get things we need.”

Sherman said after sharing some of her prize and putting some to use for shopping, she still has some left over.

“It is very helpful,” Sherman said. “It will keep us in groceries for the next few months.”

Sherman said she is a regular shopper at the Elbridge Tops, stopping most every day on her way home from work.

With her prize her shopping trips will be taken care of for some time to come.

“I am so grateful,” Sherman said. “It is overwhelming. I really am still processing the whole thing. I never would’ve thought, but I am so grateful.”

