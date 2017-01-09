Liverpool girls bowlers stay undefeated

The big question in local high school girls bowling entering the New Year was whether Liverpool could maintain its perfect mark atop the CNY Counties League standings – and it did so thanks to two more league wins.

Passing another test, the Warriors prevailed, 3-0, over Baldwinsville last Tuesday at Flamingo Bowl, mostly on a steady effort at the top.

Dailyn McCarthy led again with a 525 series, but her 187 high game was below that of Danielle Mahar, whose 192 game led to a 507 set. Ashley Hardy fit in between, thanks to a 182 high game and 522 series. B’ville’s Hannah Pinard shot the best game of 203, but finished with a 517 series behind McCarthy and Hardy.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s boys team lost, 2-1, to B’ville, though Brandon Davis strung together a 642 series and 245 high game. Austin Dearborn’ s236 game led to a 608 set, but the Bees countered with a 668 series from Jarrod Williams and 612 series from Jarod Napiorkowski.

Then, on Thursday afternoon, it was Liverpool again facing Cicero-North Syracuse, only this time at Strike-N-Spare Lanes. Again, it would go to the Warriors on the girls side in a 3-0 shutout.

Hardy took charge with a 588 series, including a 214 high game. Warren shot a 219 game that was part of a 542 series, while McCarthy earned a three-game total of 525 that featured a 195 game.

On the Northstars’ side, Kaitlin Antineli again was the top bowler, her 192 game leading to a 552 series. Trinity Drodz finished with a 515 series (177 high game), just ahead of Carly Lescenski and her 511 series (181 high game).

And Liverpool would sweep the day, with the boys prevailing 2-1 over C-NS in a match featuring several fine individual efforts. Logan Herrmann led the Warriors, putting together a 706 series (248 high game), while Davis got to a 617 series (230 high game) and Zak Ormsby’s 224 game led to a 595 set.

C-NS did get a 675 series from Tim Cloonan, though none of his games topped 238. Close behind him, Nick Bough had a three-game total of 661 that included a 246 high game. Zach Emm’s 566 series featured a high game of 225.

When C-NS began its 2017 slate, it did so at Solvay Recreation Alley, where it didn’t let West Genesee on the board during a pair of 3-0 victories.

Cloonan continued to pace the boys Northstars, shooting a three-game total of 669 that included a 246 high game. Bough had a 593 series (227 high game), while Josh Aicher’s 223 game led to a 573 set. Richard Wituszynski led WG with a 494 series.

Meanwhile, the girls match included Antineli again leading the C-NS push, scoring a 182 game on her way to a 517 series. Lescenski earned a 185 game, while Elianna Pitts had a top game of 178. Gina Neri paced WG with a 422 series.

Back on Dec. 30, C-NS had visited Baldwinsville, winning 3-0 on the boys side as Cloonan gathered up a 711 series at B’ville Sports Bowl, featuring a 257 high game. Josh Clouse’s 245 game led to a 644 set as Nick Bough put up a 237 game in his 565 set. Tyler Dottolo added a 260 game.

In the girls match, Pitts shot a 201 game, with Drodz adding a 190 game and Antineli held to a 172 high game. B’ville flourished thanks to the work of Brooke Flask, whose three-game total of 555 included a 216 high game.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story