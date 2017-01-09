J-D girls nearly win at Constantino meet

A grand total of four points separated the Jamesville-DeWitt girls indoor track and field team from getting the top spot in the morning session of last Saturday’s George Constantino Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

The Red Rams had 111 points, just behind Liverpool’s winning total of 115 points as West Genesee (104 points) and Cazenovia (97 points) were close behind and Christian Brothers Academy was seventh with 33 points.

Again, Alexandria Payne led the J-D girls, her time of 8.68 seconds in the 55-meter hurdles a full second ahead of the field. Then she won the long jump by going 16 feet 7 inches as no one else could reach the 16-foot mark.

Aside from her individual wins, Payne also paired with Alexia Carr, Adobea Addo and Ailish McDevitt to help J-D, in a time of 1:52.21, get past Liverpool (1:52.72) and win the 4×200 relay.

J-D scored points in every field event, including the pole vault, where Gabrielle Tanksley cleared 9’9” to finish a close second to Liverpool’s Kelley Townley (10 feet), while Sara Signorelli was fourth, clearing 8’6”.

Laetticia Bazile was third in the high jump, clearing 4’8”. Marianah Williams was third in the shot put with a heave of 27’3 ¾” as Lauren Nandal (27’3 ½”) got fourth place and Williams took eighth in the weight throw. Allison Virgo (32’3 ½”) and Abdo (31’7”) were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the triple jump.

Hannah Butler was second in the 1,000-meter run in 3:09.15, trailing only West Genesee’s Carly Benson (3:04.31) as Sophia Vinciguerra finished third in 3:20.71. Butler, Grace Bridge, Abby Palin and Lily Dougherty went 10:45.23 in the 4×800 relay to again finish second as WG won in 10:14.78.

Carr was fourth in the 55-meter dash in 7.83 seconds, with Eva Wisniewski getting to fourth place in the 300-meter dash in 46.99 seconds. Ayla Erwin was fifth in the 3,000-meter run in 11;57.75 as Alisa Salbert (12:25.22) finished seventh.

For CBA, Olivia Morganti was second in the 1,500-meter run in 4:59.59 behind Benson (4:48.88), with Lea Kyle seventh in 5:26.99 as she also finished sixth (3:27.85) in the 1,000. Morganti,

Cory Knox, Bri Pucci and Claire Bargabos were second (4:23.23) to Liverpool (4:19.23) in the 4×400 relay, where J-D settled for sixth place in 4:43.59. Bargabos was third in the 600-meter run in 1:44.98, with Pucci sixth in 1:48.49 as Lily Walker took seventh place in the 300 in 47.68 seconds.

J-D also was second in the boys division of the Constantino Invitational morning session, edging Central Square, 83 points to the Redhawks’ 77, though Liverpool (122 points) comfortably won.

Going 1-2 in the 55 hurdles, the Rams had Alex Carbacio prevail in 8.53 seconds, edging out Ryan Bradford (8.63 seconds) for that top spot as Bradford also notched a third-place long jump of 19’3 ½”.

And J-D won the 4×400 relay when Fidel Martinez, David Fikhman, Joey Armenta and Mike Potamianos posted 3:38.14 to beat runner-up West Genesee (3:56.22) by more than 18 seconds. Potamianos, Armenta and Fikhman joined Bradford to win the 4×200 in 1:36.39 over Nottingham (1:37.56) and the field.

Martinez took third place in the 600-meter run in 1:30.41, edging out Dye (1:30.78), who finished fourth, but did a whole lot better in the 1,000, roaring to victory in 2:47.84 to beat out Liverpool’s T.J. Praschunus (2:49.04) and the field.

Parker Cote, Ben Maccrindle, Logan Mimargolu and Sam Glisson were fourth in the 4×800 in 9:25.29. Alex Le cleared 11 feet for fourth place in the pole vault, with Brendan Sharon in eighth place, as Donovan Coughlin finished fifth in the triple jump, going 36’6 ¾’ and Henry Middleton was seventh (37’3 ½”) in the shot put and Armenta tied for seventh in the high jump.

East Syracuse Minoa didn’t go to SRC Arena this time around, instead venturing to Utica College’s Hutton Dome for the third Mohawk Valley Indoor Track Association meet of the season, where it scored 31 points to finish seventh out of 20 teams in the boys standings and had 28 points in the girls event to gain ninth place in a 19-team field.

On the boys side, ESM freshman Nick Berg ran the mile in 4:41.77, barely beaten by Rome Free Academy’s Davone Hernandez (4:41.17) and settling for second place.

Then, in the 55 hurdles, Isaiah Brooks took second place in 8.21 seconds, trailing only Cicero-North Syracuse’s Joe Williams, who won in 7.95 seconds. Brooks would also finish fourth in the high jump, clearing 5 feet 6 inches.

Moving to the 4×400, the Spartans were fourth as Tyler Hodge, Nate Castor, Jared Henry and Kelvin Cheng finished in 4:11.48. Hunter Bruner was sixth in the triple jump, going 37’11 ¾”, and took seventh place in the long jump with a leap of 18’5” as Cody Laroche (17’10 ½”) finished 10th.

ESM’s girls team featured Mia Montgomery, who went 34’2 ¾” in the triple jump, putting her in second place behind Vernon-Verona-Sherrill’s Katja Meyer, who won with a leap of 35’2”. Montgomery also was eighth in the 55 sprint in 7.94 seconds.

Jennah Ferrari contended in the high jump, and cleared 5 feet, the same as New Hartford’s Elizabeth Lemire. But Lemire had fewer misses, so Ferrari settled for second place. In the 4×200, the Spartans had Mackenzie Bourdon, Kaylee Delucia, Caitlynn Finerson and Lashae Benjamin make their way to fourth place in 1:59.46, just two-hundredths of a second behind Jordan-Elbridge (1:59.44) in third place.

Julia Schug, Mary Neff, April Hathaway and Tessa Hensinger made it to sixth place in the 4×800 relay in 12:48.94. Lindsey Crego was sixth in the weight throw (28’6 ¼”) Bourdon was 10th in the 55 hurdles, while Melanie DeFeo was 12th in the 1,000.

