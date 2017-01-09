CBA/J-D, F-M hockey struggles for goals

Now the CBA/Jamesville-DeWitt ice hockey team got another opportunity to upend state Division I no. 9-ranked Syracuse far from the neighborhood where both sides played home games.

The Brothers and Cougars faced off in the opening round of the Cicero-North Syracuse Optimist Tournament, exactly two weeks after Syracuse prevailed, 5-1, in their head-to-head match at Meachem Rink.

Here, CBA/J-D was more stingy, but it still didn’t matter as it lost, 3-0, to the Cougars, who used a single goal in each period to pull through, but were denied from more thanks to the work of goalie Peyton Bowler, who recorded 38 saves.

However, Syracuse’s defense held CBA/J-D to 10 shots, all stopped by Jake Polacek. Zollo and Ryan Eccles both had one goal and one assist, with Matt Eccles getting the other goal as O’Mara picked up two assists and Jack Grooms got an assist, too.

Before this, CBA/J-D warmed up by toying with Ontario Bay last Tuesday night in a13-0 romp that was one of the most lopsided shutout wins in program history.

A 3-0 lead through one period, attained by goals from Ian Henderson, Zach Eber and Ben McCreary, tripled when the Brothers found the next six times in the second period. McCreary converted again, but only after Hari Nanthakumar, Lynch Raby, Tanner Coleman and Bailey Doust had converted.

Jack Austin wrapped up the second period surge, scoring to make it 9-0. Even with that, the Brothers weren’t done until McCreary finished off his hat trick with back-to-back goals in the third period before Cole Matthews and Will Dietrich converted.

Raby and Eber proved quite generous throughout the evening, Raby earning four assists and Eber three assists. Turner Pomeroy finished with two assists as Jack Lester and Doug DeMarche earned one assist apiece.

Fayetteville-Manlius resumed action on Friday night, at Baldwinsville, and had kept the game scoreless deep into the first period – but then the Bees broke through and ultimately pulled away to beat the Hornets 6-0.

In the last five minutes of the first period, B’ville scored three times, ultimately extending its lead to 5-0 by the end of the second period. Goalie James Kaffenberger made 19 saves for F-M as, for the Bees, Zach Perez led with two goals and one assist, while Ryan Gebhardt and Connor Carhart had two assists apiece.

The loss dropped F-M’s overall record to 3-8-1 as it meest Liverpool Monday night at the Twin Rinks before dueling with Cicero-North Syracuse Wednesday and visiting Fulton On Friday night.

