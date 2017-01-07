Indoor track Warriors sweep at Constantino meet

In order to start 2017 just the way it wanted, the Liverpool indoor track and field teams needed to get to the top of the standings during the morning session of Saturday’s George Constantino Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

The Warriors did so, mixing in individual points and relays to earn 122 points and pull away from Jamesville-DeWitt (83 points) for the boys title, while edging J-D, 115 points to 111, for the girls championship.

In the boys mile, Ty Brownlow and Josh Hickmott went 1-2 for Liverpool, Brownlow prevailing in four minutes, 39.05 seconds and Hickmott getting second place in 4:39.81. Then Stephen Schulz won the 600-meter run in 1:24.68, more than four seconds ahead of the field.

Brownlow and Hickmott returned for the 4×800 relay, pairing with Dawson Newbern and Cullen McLaughlin to gain the victory in a time of 8:43.83, with runner-up West Genesee (8:57.49) well back.

Brandon Mayfield, in 6.72 seconds, was inches behind Nottingham’s Jawill Brown (6.71 seconds) and finished second in the 55-meter dash. Khalil Wailes contended in the 300-meter dash and got second in 37.94 seconds behind Brown’s Bulldog teammate, Abraham Tambah (37.78 seconds).

T.J. Praschunas went 2:49.04 in the 1,000-meter run to finish second to J-D’s Patrick Dye (2:47.84). Cullen McLaughlin made it to third place in the 3,200-meter run in 10:36.93. James Gaffney cleared 11 feet 6 inches to get second place behind Central Square’s Joe Weaver (13 feet) in the pole vault, while Tyler Goss finished third in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.03 seconds.

Schulz, Hickmott, Wailes and Connor Fahy were third in the 4×400 relay in 3:58.09, with Wailes, Mayfield, Paul Dewan and Justin Chrisjohn fifth in the 4×200 in 1:40.83. Arthury Bittel had a fourth-place shot put throw of 40 feet as Antwan Kelly finished fifth in the weight throw, heaving it 37’1 1/2″. Kaleb Ohlmach tied for seventh in the high jump.

For the girls Warriors, Kierra Richardson held off Fowler’s Kadija Hill-Custis, 7.61 seconds to 7.63, for a victory in the 55 sprint. Then, in the 4×400 relay, Richardson joined Windsor Ardner, Anne Gullo and Natalie Kurz to help Liverpool, in 4:19.23, beat CBA (4:23.23) by exactly four seconds.

Liverpool won three different field events. Trinity Gray earned a victory in the shot put with a throw of 30 feet 6 1/2 inches as no one else could manage a throw close to 29 feet. Meghan Milazzo won the high jump as the only competitor to clear 5 feet, with Kali Hayes (4’6″) in seventh place. Finally, Kelley Townley cleared 10 feet to win the pole vault as Mackenzie case (6 feet) tied for sixth.

Lauren Fradette, in 9.69 seconds, was second to J-D’s Alexandria Payne (8.68 seconds) in the 55 hurdles, also finishing sixth in the triple jump. Windsor Ardner went 1:44.34 in the 600 to gain second place behind West Genesee’s Emily Young (1:40.99), while Gullo was third in the 300 in 45.96 seconds.

Richardson, Marissa Baskin, Amina Sinclair and Natalie Tauro were second in the 4×200 in 1:52.72, just off of J-D’s winning time of 1:52.21. Sinedu Haley finished third in the weight throw with a toss of 25’4″.

Baskin was third in the triple jump with a leap of 32’11” and made it to fourth place in the long jump with a leap of 15’6″, with Alexis Ostrander (14’6 1/4″) in eighth place. Sarah Sedlock took eighth place in the 1,000 in 3:30.70 as the Warriors got a sixth-place finish in the 4×800 relay in 11:43.21.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story