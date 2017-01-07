Hockey Lakers shut out by top-ranked Pelham

Though they play in separate sections, the Skaneateles and Pelham boys ice hockey teams have developed quite a rivalry in recent years. Each time they meet, something important is at stake.

In 2015, the Lakers went to Pelham and won a regional game 3-2 en route to the state title. A year later, at Buffalo’s HarborCenter, they met again, and Skaneateles won again over the Pelicans 3-2, this one going to overtime.

Now, in Saturday’s final of the Duke Schneider Memorial Tournament at Allyn Arena, they reunited, holding the top two spots in the state Division II rankings – and this time, Pelham prevailed, blanking the Lakers 4-0.

To some degree, this result was set up by what took place the night before in the opening round. Playing first, Pelham routed Williamsville South 8-0, but Skaneateles had to go to overtime against John Jay before Patrick Major’s goal won yet another 3-2 decision.

Major had moved into the Lakers’ top line after Reggie Buell was hurt late in December. Buell is hoping to return in early February, and Skaneateles did win its next three games, so he wasn’t missed right away.

Against Pelham, though, the absence of Buell meant that the Pelicans’ quick, physical defenders could challenge the likes of Raymond Falso and Matt Benson the moment they crossed the center line.

That translated into an opening period where the Lakers took just four shots to Pelham’s 12. Lakers goalie Zach Wilhoit stopped 11 of those shots, but at the 8:59 mark Will Case’s shot from the left point got deflected by Nat Heintz into the net, and the Pelicans led 1-0.

The pace picked up in the second period, and Skaneateles got better shots, but got turned back each time, and the physical play sent Falso to the bench for a few minutes before he returned.

Skaneateles nearly left the period clinging to that one-goal deficit, but with 26.9 seconds left Schwartz, from the back of the net, found Gibson Smith, whose one-timer eluded Wilhoit.

Frustration crept in during the third period and the Lakers, penalty-free to that point, started heading to the box. Pelham took full advantage, Smith netting a second goal with 6:34 left and Michael MacInnis adding another power-play tally four minutes later.

