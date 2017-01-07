Girls Hornets win again at Constantino Invitational

Continuing its undefeated run, the Fayetteville-Manlius girls indoor track and field team held off Baldiwnsville and prevailed in the afternoon session of Saturday’s George Constantino Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

All told, the Hornets picked up 163 points, just ahead of the Bees’ total of 140 points. Those results were reversed in the boys division, where F-M had 100 points, but finished second to B’ville’s total of 174 points.

A patented 24-point effort in the girls 1,500-meter run included Phoebe White prevailing in four minutes, 56.24 seconds, ahead of Claire Walters (4:59 flat) and Christy Berge’ (5:00.09) in the second and third spots.

Then, going 1-2 in the 600-meter run, Palmer Madsen prevailed in 1:44.56 and Reilly Madsen got to second place in 1:46.79 as Grace Perry finished seventh in 1:50.96. Alex Villalba beat the field in the 1,000-meter run in 3:13.16, with Haleigh Pascual getting second place in 3:19.42.

Moving to the 3,000-meter run, Sophie Ryan won in 10:05.25, pulling away from Rebecca Walters (10:41.65) and Emily Cook (11:44.52) in another top-three Hornets sweep.

F-M also claimed the 4×400 relay, where Perry, Palmer Madsen, Chloe Bullough and Libbie Kirkpatrick went 4:32.64 to fend off Baldwinsville (4:36.98) and the field. Ryan, Berge’, Claire Walters and Rebecca Walters pulled way to take the 4×800 relay in 9:44.62.

Gwenn Shepardson was victorious in the 55-meter hurdles in 9.03 seconds, while Sydney O’Dell was fifth in 9.73 seconds. Shepardson added an eighth-place finish in the 300-meter dash in 46.34 seconds.

In the long jump, Cady Barns gave F-M a victory with a top leap of 17 feet 2 1/2 inches, with O’Dell (13’11 1/2″) in eighth place. She also was second in the triple jump in 35’5 1/4″, one inch behind B’ville’s Lauren Addario (35’6 1/4″) as Shepardson was third with a best leap of 31’7 1/2″.

Barns also finished sixth in the 55-meter dash in 7.75 seconds as Bullough, joined by Katie Berge’, Allie Nethercott and Palmer Madsen, finished fifth in the 4×200 relay in 2:00.10. Grace Hausladen had a fifth-place high jump clearance of 4’8″ as O’Dell (4’6″) got seventh place.

For the F-M boys team, Eric Coley needed 6.82 seconds to edge Corcoran’s Michael Brown (6.90 seconds) and prevail in the 55 sprint. Coley, Armondo Adrian, Ben Welling and Cole Goode were fourth in the 4×400 in 3:58.48.

Ben Otis was victorious in the 3,200-meter run in 10:15.13, more than 14 seconds ahead of B’ville’s John Kresovich (10:29.61) as Matt Tripp was fourth in 10:31.25 and Eli Capri was fifth in 10:40.81.

Patrick Perry added a victory in the 1,000 in 2:36.82 over the Bees’ Evan Vannatta (2:38.73) as John Meskos (2:56.06) was eighth for the Hornets. Perry, Otis, Jack Duncanson and Joe Walters nearly won the 4×800, but in 8:49.61 was less than a second behind B’ville’s 8:49.07.

Romello Mitchell contended in three field events, doing best in the high jump, where he cleared 5’10” for second place, trailing only B’ville’s Nate Jaquint (6 feet), with Ryan Kaczorowski fifth thanks to a clearance of 5’6″.

Elsewhere, Mitchell was third in the triple jump, leaping 38’1 1/2″, as Ryan Kaczorowski got to sixth place (36’5 1/4″). Mitcheall also finished fourth in the long jump, going 18’3 1/4″, just ahead of Kaczorkowski (18’1 1/2″), who again took sixth place. Jacob Rhea gained third place in the shot put with a throw of 40’4″.

Walters (4:45.64) and Duncanson (4:45.88) were sixth and seventh, respectively, in the mile. Stefan Mina was seventh (9.75 seconds) in the 55 hurdles and also seventh in the 600 in 1:34 flat. John Nethercott was eighth in the 300 in 40.25 seconds, and the Hornets took seventh in the 4×200 in 1:45.08.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story