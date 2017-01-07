B’ville boys indoor track roll to Constantino Invitational title

By a big margin, the Baldwinsville boys indoor track and field team lapped the field in Saturday’s afternoon session of the George Constantino Memorial Invitational at SRC Arena.

The Bees finished with 174 points, well clear of runner-up Fayetteville-Manlius, who was second with 100 points. And the B’ville girls had 140 points to finish second to F-M’s total of 163 points.

In field events, the B’ville boys got a 1-2 finish from Austin Catalano and Nate Jaquint as Catalano got a top leap of 39 feet 6 inches and Jaquint was second, going 38’2 3/4″. Michael Lagana won the pole vault as he cleared 11 feet and his teammate, Jaeho Lee, was third, clearing 9’6″.

On the track, Jaquint was victorious in the 55-meter hurdles in 8.51 seconds, with Kenny Stehle third in 8.81 seconds and Nate Cutie fifth in 9.42 seconds. And Jaquint went on to win the high jump by clearing 6 feet, two inches ahead of the field.

Adam Davis prevailed in the mile in four minutes, 33.90 seconds, with Garrett Vannatta fifth in 4:40.25. Stehle got to fourth place in the 600-meter run in 1:30.01, chasing Kieran Sheridan, who won the race in 1:25.89.

B’ville claimed the 4×400 relay when Greg Porceng, Hudson Miller, Michael Lawrence and Tyler Luciano got a time of 3:42.78, more than eight seconds ahead of runner-up Syracuse ITC (3:51.26). Luciano had a third-place finish in the long jump, going 18’8″.

Another win came in the 4×800 as Davis, Stehle, Vannatta and George Kresovich put up a time of 8:49.07 to edge F-M (8:49.61) at the line. In the 4×200, Porceng, Sheridan, Cutie and Justin Goodridge finished in 1:39.40, but Homer (1:39.35) won, denying B’ville a relay sweep.

John Kresovich ran 3,200 meters in 10:29.61 to finish second behind F-M’s Ben Otis (10:15.13), while Evan Vannatta got second place in the 1,000-meter run in 2:38.73, while Connor McManus was fourth in 2:46.27. Brandon Brown was fifth in the 55-meter dash in 7.01 seconds.

Judson Fletcher threw the shot put 43 feet and finished second, half an inch behind Westhill-Bishop Ludden’s Sean Corbett, while Anthony Sellers was eighth, going 38’5 3/4″. In the weight throw, Fletcher had a third-place toss of 36’4″ as Andre Phillips (33’7″) was sixth.

B’ville’s girls side earned a victory in the 55 sprint when Lauren Addario posted a time of 7.46 seconds, chased by, among others, teammate Karen Ekure, who finished fifth in 7.71 seconds. Then, in the triple jump, Addario went 35’6 1/4″ to edge F-M’s Cady Barns (35’5 1/4″) for a second title.

Maria Henwood needed 44.63 seconds to prevail in the 300 as Shylea Dukat claimed sixth place in 45.57 seconds In the 4×200, Ekure, Henwood, Dukat and Katherine Siddall was second in 1:53.58 as Skaneateles won in 1:50.76. Dukat would also finish second in the long jump, going 14’10 1/2″, with Marina Blasi third by going 14’8 1/2″.

Tina Bartelli, Lindsay Guild, Emme Foote and Vanessa Nocevski were second in the 4×400 in 4:36.98 to F-M’s 4:32.64, while Patricia Conlan, Mia Bolton, Madison Dickter and Makayla Spicer were thrid in the 4×800 relay in 10:56.43.

Anna Miller was second in the shot put, throwing it 28’6 3/4″ as Danielle Marsell was fourth, going 27’3″. Marsell was second in the weight throw, going 27’8″ as Miller (27’2 1/4″) was fourth.

Adriana Straughter cleared 5 feet in the high jump for second place, one inch behind Skaneateles’ Mia Grasso. Straughter also got fourth place in the 55 hurdles in 9.62 seconds, while Leah Carpenter was fourth in the 3,000-meter run in 11:45.15.

Elizabeth Fawwaz went 3:20.66 in the 1,000 for third place as Sarah Rodman (3:27.45) finished sixth. Conlan (1:48.31) beat out Bolton (1:50 flat) for fifth place in the 600. Anna Demer was sixth (5:12.02) and Fawwaz seventh (5:18.39) in the 1,500-meter run.

