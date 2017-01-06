 

What’s on PAC-B? Jan. 7 to 13

Jan 06, 2017

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Jan. 7

  • 9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 12:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (1/3/2017)
  • then Village Mtg (1/5/2017)
  • 3:00 PM Palmer Intermediate Winter Concert (2016)
  • 3:40 PM Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (1/3/2017)
  • then Village Mtg (1/5/2017)

Sunday, Jan. 8

  • 9:00 AM Van Buren Mtg (1/3/2017)
  • then Village Mtg (1/5/2017)
  • 12:00 PM Palmer Intermediate Winter Concert (2016)
  • 12:40PM Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 2:00 PM McNamara Winter Concert (2016)
  • 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church
  • 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (1/3/2017)
  • then Village Mtg (1/5/2017)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, Jan. 9

  • 9:00 AM Palmer Intermediate Winter Concert (2016)
  • 9:40 AM Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 11:00AM McNamara Winter Concert (2016)
  • 12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 3:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (1/3/2017)
  • then Village Mtg (1/5/2017)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM Palmer Intermediate Winter Concert (2016)
  • 9:40 PM Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 11:00PM McNamara Winter Concert (2016)

Tuesday, Jan. 10

  • 9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go topacbtv.org
  • 12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band Meals on Wheels Fundraiser (10/14/2015)
  • 1:05 PM BPL Art Show: Anna Perun (2006)
  • 1:40 PM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2010)
  • 2:05 PM Antique Engine “Gas Up” Old Farm Equipment (2016)
  • 3:00 PM McNamara Winter Concert (2016)
  • 3:35 PM Ray 6th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 4:35 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 5:10 PM Van Buren Elementary Holiday Concert (2016)
  • 6:00 PM Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 7:05 PM Palmer Intermediate Winter Concert (2016)
  • 7:45 PM American Flag Etiquette
  • 8:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Carol Sing-a-thon (2016)
  • 9:00 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 9:35 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Loomis Gang (2009)
  • 10:40PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)

Wednesday, Jan. 11

  • 9:00 AM Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 10:05AM Palmer Intermediate Winter Concert (2016)
  • 10:45AM American Flag Etiquette
  • 11:00AM First Presbyterian Church Carol Sing-a-thon (2016)
  • 12:00 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 12:35PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Loomis Gang (2009)
  • 1:40 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)
  • 3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band Meals on Wheels Fundraiser (10/14/2015)
  • 7:05 PM BPL Art Show: Anna Perun (2006)
  • 7:40 PM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2010)
  • 8:05 PM Antique Engine “Gas Up” Old Farm Equipment (2016)
  • 9:00 PM McNamara Winter Concert (2016)
  • 9:35 PM Ray 6th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 10:35PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 11:10PM Van Buren Elementary Holiday Concert (2016)

Thursday, Jan. 12

  • 9:00 AM McNamara Winter Concert (2016)
  • 9:35 AM Ray 6th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 10:35AM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 11:10AM Van Buren Elementary Holiday Concert (2016)
  • 12:00 PM Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 1:05 PM Palmer Intermediate Winter Concert (2016)
  • 1:45 PM American Flag Etiquette
  • 2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Carol Sing-a-thon (2016)
  • 3:00 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 3:35 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Loomis Gang (2009)
  • 4:40 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org
  • 9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band Meals on Wheels Fundraiser (10/14/2015)
  • 10:05 PM BPL Art Show: Anna Perun (2006)
  • 10:40 PM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2010)
  • 11:05 PM Antique Engine “Gas Up” Old Farm Equipment (2016)

Friday, Jan. 13

  • 9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band Meals on Wheels Fundraiser (10/14/2015)
  • 10:05 AM BPL Art Show: Anna Perun (2006)
  • 10:40 AM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2010)
  • 11:05 AM Antique Engine “Gas Up” Old Farm Equipment (2016)
  • 12:00PM McNamara Winter Concert (2016)
  • 12:35PM Ray 6th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 1:35 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 2:10 PM Van Buren Elementary Holiday Concert (2016)
  • 3:00 PM Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 4:05 PM Palmer Intermediate Winter Concert (2016)
  • 4:45 PM American Flag Etiquette
  • 5:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Carol Sing-a-thon (2016)
  • 6:00 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)
  • 6:35 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Loomis Gang (2009)
  • 7:40 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

