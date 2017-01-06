What’s on PAC-B? Jan. 7 to 13

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, Jan. 7

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

12:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (1/3/2017)

then Village Mtg (1/5/2017)

3:00 PM Palmer Intermediate Winter Concert (2016)

3:40 PM Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (1/3/2017)

then Village Mtg (1/5/2017)

Sunday, Jan. 8

9:00 AM Van Buren Mtg (1/3/2017)

then Village Mtg (1/5/2017)

12:00 PM Palmer Intermediate Winter Concert (2016)

12:40PM Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

2:00 PM McNamara Winter Concert (2016)

3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church

4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (1/3/2017)

then Village Mtg (1/5/2017)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Monday, Jan. 9

9:00 AM Palmer Intermediate Winter Concert (2016)

9:40 AM Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

11:00AM McNamara Winter Concert (2016)

12:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

3:00 PM Van Buren Mtg (1/3/2017)

then Village Mtg (1/5/2017)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM Palmer Intermediate Winter Concert (2016)

9:40 PM Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

11:00PM McNamara Winter Concert (2016)

Tuesday, Jan. 10

9:00 AM Baker Sports TBA: Go topacbtv.org

12:00 PM B’Ville Community Band Meals on Wheels Fundraiser (10/14/2015)

1:05 PM BPL Art Show: Anna Perun (2006)

1:40 PM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2010)

2:05 PM Antique Engine “Gas Up” Old Farm Equipment (2016)

3:00 PM McNamara Winter Concert (2016)

3:35 PM Ray 6th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

4:35 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

5:10 PM Van Buren Elementary Holiday Concert (2016)

6:00 PM Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

7:05 PM Palmer Intermediate Winter Concert (2016)

7:45 PM American Flag Etiquette

8:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Carol Sing-a-thon (2016)

9:00 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

9:35 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Loomis Gang (2009)

10:40PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)

Wednesday, Jan. 11

9:00 AM Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

10:05AM Palmer Intermediate Winter Concert (2016)

10:45AM American Flag Etiquette

11:00AM First Presbyterian Church Carol Sing-a-thon (2016)

12:00 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

12:35PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Loomis Gang (2009)

1:40 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)

3:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

6:00 PM B’Ville Community Band Meals on Wheels Fundraiser (10/14/2015)

7:05 PM BPL Art Show: Anna Perun (2006)

7:40 PM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2010)

8:05 PM Antique Engine “Gas Up” Old Farm Equipment (2016)

9:00 PM McNamara Winter Concert (2016)

9:35 PM Ray 6th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

10:35PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

11:10PM Van Buren Elementary Holiday Concert (2016)

Thursday, Jan. 12

9:00 AM McNamara Winter Concert (2016)

9:35 AM Ray 6th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

10:35AM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

11:10AM Van Buren Elementary Holiday Concert (2016)

12:00 PM Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

1:05 PM Palmer Intermediate Winter Concert (2016)

1:45 PM American Flag Etiquette

2:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Carol Sing-a-thon (2016)

3:00 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

3:35 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Loomis Gang (2009)

4:40 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)

6:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

9:00 PM B’Ville Community Band Meals on Wheels Fundraiser (10/14/2015)

10:05 PM BPL Art Show: Anna Perun (2006)

10:40 PM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2010)

11:05 PM Antique Engine “Gas Up” Old Farm Equipment (2016)

Friday, Jan. 13

9:00 AM B’Ville Community Band Meals on Wheels Fundraiser (10/14/2015)

10:05 AM BPL Art Show: Anna Perun (2006)

10:40 AM CNY Art Guild Art Show @ Aspen House (2010)

11:05 AM Antique Engine “Gas Up” Old Farm Equipment (2016)

12:00PM McNamara Winter Concert (2016)

12:35PM Ray 6th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

1:35 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

2:10 PM Van Buren Elementary Holiday Concert (2016)

3:00 PM Ray 7th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

4:05 PM Palmer Intermediate Winter Concert (2016)

4:45 PM American Flag Etiquette

5:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Carol Sing-a-thon (2016)

6:00 PM Elden 4th & 5th Grade Winter Concert (2016)

6:35 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Loomis Gang (2009)

7:40 PM Beauchamp Historical Society: Historical Signs – Howard Ford (2004)

9:00 PM Baker Sports TBA: Go to pacbtv.org

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story