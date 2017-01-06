Michael Hackney, 26

Michael Travis Hackney, 26, of Rochester, formerly of Erieville, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. Born in Syracuse, Michael grew up in Erieville and graduated from Morrisville High School in 2009. He attended Mohawk Valley Community College and was currently enlisted in the Army National Guard in Syracuse. Michael was a true salesman with a love for hunting and fishing; with this passion and his entrepreneurial spirit, he recently started his own hunting and fishing guide service, Mixed Company Outdoors, based in Rochester.

Michael is survived by his parents, Ernest Hackney III and Laura Riposo-Hackney of Erieville; two brothers, Gavin and E.J. Hackney of Erieville; his estranged wife, Corrinne Duffy-Hackney of Morrisville; his step-daughter, Anna Lee; his “adoptive” siblings, McKenzie Macho and Chris Koon; grandfathers, Anthony Riposo, Sr. of Onondaga Hill and Mark Sicherman of Cazenovia; his grandmother, Judy Sears of Cazenovia as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and his beloved dog, Chaz.

Funeral services are 7 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2017 at the Morrisville Community Church, 3824 Swamp Rd., Morrisville, NY 13408. Calling hours will be held on Friday at the church from 5 to 7 p.m. prior to the services. Burial will be in the spring at the Union Cemetery of Nelson.

To leave a message of sympathy for the Hackney family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

