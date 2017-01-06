Livin’ in Liverpool: New beginnings predicted for the village

As the New Year dawns, we look ahead to a host of changes and new beginnings we’re likely to see in the village over the next 12 months.

Within weeks, we’ll learn of a dramatic change-of-ownership on a certain piece of valuable property on the Basin Block bounded by Lake Drive, First Street and South Willow Street adjacent to Onondaga Lake Park. Stay tuned.

Basin Block blues

Meanwhile, on the First Street side of the Basin Block, the JGB property will remain undeveloped. After securing permits to build a multi-use development including apartments and storefronts, JGB appears to have abandoned the project. And the old Municipal Parking Lot, unused and ugly, remains at a standstill, a sad and baffling blot on the village business district.

Down the street, at 201 First, the Limp Lizard will finally add a backyard parking lot and be allowed to open its 24-by-30-foot deck. About time!

Over on Second Street at the site of the former Seneca Savings Bank and Venesky Appliances, a spanking new Dunkin’ Donuts will sprout and its drive-thru window will lead to traffic tie-ups along Vine, Oswego and Second streets.

Will White be challenged?

Come June we can expect a contentious mayoral race in the village as incumbent Mayor Gary White may seek a fifth term. In fact, the real race may be won or lost a month earlier at the village Republican Caucus, as seen during 2016’s village board elections. (For more than a decade, the Democratic Party has been completely inactive in Liverpool.)

Before the village elections, the board of trustees — with two brand new trustees — will vigorously debate the 2016-17 village budget, with a certain focus on general fund holdings which have been characterized as “emergency” monies.

And, as usual, the Liverpool Central School District budget will increase again this year. It always does. And — no matter how much they may complain about being over-taxed — the district’s voters will pass the proposed multi-million-dollar increase. They always do.

Rockin’ at Uriah’s

Rockabilly guitar picker Frank Rhodes, who regularly strums for The Strangers, plays his first gig of 2017 this Friday, Jan. 6, at Uriah’s restaurant, at 7990 Oswego Road (Route 57) in the town of Clay, a few miles north of the village of Liverpool.

He’ll entertain there be solo for happy hour, from 5 to 7 p.m. On the following Friday, Jan. 13, happy hour entertainment will be provided by guitarist Mark Zane.

For more info, visit facebook.com/uriahs2016, or call the restaurant at 622-2250.

Lizard’s live music

Prize-winning piano man Just Joe returns to the Limp Lizard Barbecue, 201 First St. on Friday evening, Jan. 13.

The former lead singer for the band Brand New Sin, Joe Altier was voted Best Male Vocalist in the annual Syracuse New Times Best of Syracuse Awards. Joe returns to the Limp on Feb. 17.

The Modus Operandi band plays the Limp Lizard on Jan. 14, and country kitten Savannah Harmon plugs in there on Jan. 26, and reprises her show on Feb. 23.

Admission is free at the Limp Lizard; limplizardbbq.com/locations/liverpool; 451-9774.

Burger deal at Dogs

They’re known for their franks and coneys, but Salt City Dogs is offering a January special on its hamburgers. The cozy drive-in eatery at 401 Northern Lights Plaza, in Mattydale, will take a dollar off your bill for every char-broiled burger sold this month either in the restaurant or at its drive-thru window.

Salt City Dogs starts with fresh beef ground daily by Dominick’s Market on the city’s North Side, then grills the meat to taste like it came off the coals at a summer backyard barbecue. Order a deluxe cheeseburger, and you’ll get two patties! It’s a decidedly delicious deal!

Located at the former site of Hofmann Hot Haus, Salt City Dogs is now owned and operated by Liverpool natives Tim and Terry Wilson. For info, visit saltcitydogs.net, or call 454-4271

Contact the columnist at russtarby@aol.com.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story