Liverpool swimmers take showdown with B’ville

Even with a month of successful meets behind them, the Liverpool boys swim team had not drawn clear in the CNY Counties League because Baldwinsville matched them, victory for victory, even though three of them were by two points or less.

Regardless of how close those results were, though, the Bees were a good team, and the Warriors were prepared for them in Thursday night’s first-place league showdown, earning some of its best times of the winter and tearing past B’ville 101-79.

Tom Griffin began his big effort by swimming the 50-yard freestyle in 22.49 seconds, more than half a second ahead of B’ville challenger Alex Hiltbrand (23.05 seconds), and followed up by going under 50 seconds to win the 100 freestyle in 49.84 seconds over the Bees’ Ryan Hiltbrand (51.51 seconds).

Also winning twice on an individual basis, J.J. Ross had to turn back his teammate, Curtis Merrick, as Ross won the 200 individual medley in 2:06.12 and Merrick settled for second place in 2:10.74.

Then Ross qualified for the March state meet in the 100 butterfly with his winning time of 53.94 seconds, and that was needed since Alex Hiltbrand finished second in 55.83 seconds, offering a sturdy challenge.

Merrick would gain a victory of his own in the 100 backstroke in a quick 57.85 seconds to fend off B’ville’s Evan Bohman (59.60 seconds). Brennan Matthews won the diving competition with 208.45 points as teammate Urly Grabovyy was second with 139.05 points.

During the 200 freestyle relay, the Warriors’ team of Griffin, Ross, Matt Geary and James Hunter roared to first place in 1:31.70, one of its best times of the winter, with B’ville second in 1:34.70.

Ross, Merrick, Brandon Nguyen and Erich Hyde were victorious in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:37.85 as Nguyen finished third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:11.73, inches behind Dan Stapleton (1;11.56), in the 100 backstroke. Geary was second in the 200 freestyle in 2:01.28 behind the Bees’ John Licciardello 1:54.49).

Liverpool would swim again Wednesday against Fayetteville-Manlius at the Cazenovia College pool the Hornets use as a home facility.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Related

Comment on this Story