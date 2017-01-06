Irene S. Jones, 88

Irene S. Jones, age 88, of Utica, N.Y., formerly of Penn Yan, Fayetteville and Manlius, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica.

Irene was born in Penn Yan, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 1928, the daughter of the late, Charles and Mildred (Goundry) Sisson. Irene graduated from Penn Yan Academy in 1946. She married her late husband Frederic P. Jones on June 6, 1953. She worked for Yates County for 35 years in the Welfare and County Treasurers Office and the final 12 years as the county treasurer before retiring on December 31st, 1985.

Irene is survived by her daughter, Linda (Lawrence) Egnaczyk of Fayetteville; grandson, Sean Egnaczyk of Liverpool; sister, Emogene (Harold) Enos of Penn Yan; brother-in-law, Burton W. Jones of Utica; sister-in-laws, Iris Sisson of Zephyrhills, FL; and Shirley Sisson of Penn Yan, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Irene was predeceased by her husband, Frederic P. Jones on May 31, 2006, and siblings, Robert, Clyde and Alan Sisson.

Friends and family may call from Noon to 1pm on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Townsend Wood Funeral Chapel, 201 E. Elm St., Penn Yan, NY 14527. A memorial service celebrating Irene’s life will be held following at 1 p.m. with the Rev. John Busch. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan.

Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of Irene to Milo Center United Methodist Church, c/o Rose Webster, 17 Spruce Acres, Penn Yan, NY 14527 or the Masonic Care Community, 2150 Bleecker St. Utica, NY 13501.

Friends and family may share memories of Irene At townsend-woodfuneralchapel.com.

