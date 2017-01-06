Hagadorn helps WG swimmers handle F-M

Ryan Hagadorn, by taking part in four different race victories, was the key figure for the West Genesee boys swim team as it won its first meet of 2017, turning back the challenge of Fayetteville-Manlius Thursday night in a 95-83 victory over the Hornets.

Two weeks had passed since the Wildcats lost a narrow 92-91 decision to Baldwinsville on Dec. 21. Refreshed from the long break, Hagadorn first struck in the 200-yard individual medley, helping Brian Salmons, Nate Gdula and Connor Chao claim victory in one minute, 50.64 seconds.

Then, on an individual basis, Hagadorn swam the 200 individual medley in 2:20.18 to beat out teammate Ryan McMahon, and would later gain a first-place finish in the 100 breaststroke in 1:03.07, one of his best times of the winter.

That followed the 200 freestyle relay, where Hagadorn, paired with Gdula, Evan Tuthill and Matt Shoults, roared to first place in 1:35.67. Shoults had already claimed victory in the 200 freestyle in 2:00.27, with Gdula going 23.08 seconds in the 50 freestyle and Tuthill winning the 100 freestyle in 52.74 seconds.

Peter Bowman had one of his best efforts of the season in the diving competition, winning with 274.9 points, part of a 1-2-3 Wildcats sweep as Adriel Shoeck finished second and Justin Byrne took third place. Alex Shuron was second in the 100 butterfly, with Shoults second and Gdula third in the 500 freestyle.

With that win, WG improved its record to 3-2, and it competes at home again next Wednesday against the combined Syracuse City team.

