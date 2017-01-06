Girls hoops Wildcats pound Baldwinsville

Any transformation from contender to champion involves several steps, lots of hard work spread out over months and years, but also specific moments where the big prize felt a lot closer than it did before.

Such was what the West Genesee girls basketball team went through Friday night when it roared to a 51-25 victory over Baldwinsville. Not only did the Wildcats seize first place in the CNY Counties League and improved to 8-2 overall, it established itself as the mid-season favorite to grab a long-elusive Section III Class AA title.

What WG had gone through the previous two weeks, especially its wins over Ithaca and Penfield in the “Hoops for the Hospital Tournament at SRC Arena on Dec. 29-30, had increased its profile and confidence.

And it helped, no doubt, that the Wildcats were facing B’ville at an opportune time. The Bees were 6-2, and both of its losses had come in a tournament at the Disney Wide World of Sports complex in Florida in December.

But B’ville had not played a game since a Dec. 22 win over Henninger, a span of 15 days. While that long break offered some rest, it also meant the Bees would need time to return to game speed, and West Genesee was the wrong opponent to find top form.

From the outset, the Wildcats played intense, relentless defense, contesting everything the Bees tried. That pressure started to pay off in a 20-second stretch midway through the first quarter where WG scored seven straight points, taking the lead for good.

Two more sustained runs would put the game out of the Bees’ reach. Camryn Chawgo and Madison Smith accounted for four consecutive baskets, each of them hitting a 3-pointer, as part of a 10-0 run that gave the Wildcats some separation and a 26-14 halftime lead.

WG’s defense continued to smother B’ville, holding them without a field goal for the last five minutes, 20 seconds of the third quarter while it reeled off an 11-1 run, launched by back-to-back baskets by Mackenzie Smith.

Depth was a factor, too. Each of the 10 WG players that saw action recorded at least one field goal, Mackenzie Smith leading with 11 points as Chawgo adding 10 points. Haley Collins finished with eight points.

Of course, the Wildcats and Bees are not done with each other, with a rematch set for Feb. 2 at the Baker High School gym.

