Daniel Phinney, 36

Jan 06, 2017 Cazenovia Republican, Obituaries

Daniel Phinney, 36

Daniel Duke Phinney, 36, of Clearwater, Fla., passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2016. He was born in Syracuse and grew up in Mattydale before moving to Florida. Duke worked in the restaurant industry for several years.
He was predeceased by his grandfathers, Richard Phinney and Charles Venton.
Daniel is survived by his father and step-mother, Daniel and Debi Phinney of Cazenovia; his mother, Charleen Venton of Zephyr Hills, FL; his fiancé, Danielle Bencaz; a brother, Matthew Phinney; a sister, Heather (Ben) Phinney-Creamer; his grandmothers, Patricia Phinney and Marlene Venton; an aunt, Cathy Phinney; two uncles, Richard (Colleen) Phinney and Charlie (Rebecca) Venton.
A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Michael E. Brown Funeral Services, 2333 Fenner Rd., Cazenovia.
To leave a message of sympathy for the Phinney family, please visit michaelebrownfuneralservices.com.

