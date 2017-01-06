Area Police Blotters: Weeks of Dec. 10 to 22

DeWitt

Larry Sparks, 21, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with petit larceny.

Devin Palerino, 21, of Solvay, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with assault in the third degree and criminal mischief.

Gregory Stone, 22, of East Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with petit larceny and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Scott Hoffman, 36, of Cicero, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with petit larceny and criminal trespassing.

William Cronk, 21, of North Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with petit larceny and grand larceny in the fourth degree.

Sandee Lenhardt, 26, of Solvay, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree.

Joseph Cook, 53, of Clay, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with a DWI, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent and an aggravated DWI.

Tonya Nieves, 40, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with petit larceny.

Jacob Milliord, 27, of Auburn, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with petit larceny.

Delbert Merrill, 38, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with petit larceny.

Stephanie Merrill, 41, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with petit larceny.

Raven Smith, 24, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with petit larceny.

Crystal Hathaway, 35, of Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with a DWI, no headlights, moving from a lane unsafe and crossing hazard markers.

Manlius

Frank L. Adolfi, 37, of Parry Street, Rome, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with petit larceny.

Junu Han, 19, of Suburban Park Drive, Manlius, was arrested Dec. 21 and charged with harassment in the second degree.

Jachin D. Bender, 27, of Teal Avenue, Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with trespassing.

Scott M. Hoffman, 36, of Lakeshore Road, Cicero, was arrested Dec. 20 and charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fifth degree and petit larceny.

Michael E. Waldby, 52, of Meadow Lane, North Syracuse, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with speeding in zone, refusal of a breath test, a DWI, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent and an aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .18 percent.

Joseph H. Dodd, 32, of Hawthorne Way, Chittenango, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with hunting out of a regulated area.

Tracy A. Crowe, 57, of Chittenango Road, Manlius, was arrested Dec. 17 and charged with a DWI, an aggravated DWI and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Gabriella E. Avery, 24, of Russell Lane, Manlius, was arrested Dec. 10 and charged with a DWI, and a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent.

